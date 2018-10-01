Not every costume has to take hours to prepare. A majestic unicorn will prove to be one of your best costumes, and all you need is glittery makeup and a bedazzled headpiece. However you decide to style the rest of this whimsical look is up to you. Be sure to save captions for unicorn costumes before you head out with the girls, so you don't have to stress when it comes time to post a selfie.

There are several different ways to pull off the unicorn look, so have fun with it. Make it your own and get creative with makeup ideas, because a successful unicorn doesn't solely make an entrance because of the whole horn thing. Your goddess senses should be tingling the second you look in the mirror to check out your masterpiece once it's complete. (Beautiful rainbows and glitter tend to have that affect on people.)

I mean, is there a better excuse to play with pastel glitter and neon wigs? Go all out, because Halloween is the one day out of the year where you can get away with leaving fairy dust all over the place. And you never know, you could end up winning a Halloween costume contest. It's hard to compete with a concept that's so magical. Even if you don't take home the gold, any of these 27 captions will still make you and your costume feel like winners.

Kayleigh Noelle on YouTube

1."Roll me in fairy dust and call me a unicorn." — Unknown

2. "I've always been one to ride with unicorns and swim with mermaids." — Unknown

3. "Life's all about rainbow, glitter, and unicorns." — Unknown

4. "I'm too magical for your bullsh*t." — Unknown

5. "She leaves a little sparkle wherever she goes." — Kate Spade

6. "Always be yourself. Unless you can be a unicorn. Then, always be a unicorn." — Unknown

7. "Be the baddest unicorn in the whole freakin' galaxy." — Unknown

8. "Life isn't perfect, but your outfit can be." — Unknown

9. "Throw some glitter, make it rain on 'em." — Kesha, "Blow"

10. "Be a unicorn in a field of horses." — Unknown

11. "I was born for the unicorn life." — Unknown

12. "Keep calm and love unicorns." — Unknown

13. "Those who don't believe in magic will never find it." — Roald Dahl

14. "Rise and sparkle." — Unknown

15. "Unicorns don't lose sleep over the opinions of little ponies." — Unknown

16. "Wake and slay." — Unknown

17. "Dancin' on rainbows." — Unknown

18. "Bringing a rainbow and fairy dust to a neighborhood near you." — Unknown

19. "Everything is better with a unicorn." — Unknown

20. "It's going to be a rainbow and unicorns kind of day."— Unknown

21. "Don't kill my magical vibe." — Unknown

22. "Your sparkle has not gone unnoticed." — Unknown

23. "Who doesn't love unicorns?" — Unknown

24. "I'm a unicorn because this world needs more fantasy." — Unknown

25. "Parking in the unicorn section. Violators will be turned into rainbows." — Unknown

26. "I'm just a magical unicorn chasing rainbows for fun." — Unknown

27. "Happiness is believing in unicorns." — Unknown

Regardless of what you decide to dress up as this year, make this costume better than the last. Get those majestic vibes flowing, and have a happy Halloween.