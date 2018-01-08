25 Winter Formal Instagram Captions For Those Cute & Sparkly Pics

Who doesn't enjoy any moment in college where you can wear something other than sweatpants? Although you may love your go-to sweats and fuzzy boots, switching out your comfy clothes is totally worth it if it means you get to dance it up with your friends at winter formal. And even if you aren't fully submerged in Greek life on campus, your winter formal Instagram captions should speak almost as loudly as your super fly ensemble.

College is no piece of cake — you’re likely working your butt off — and if it were, we'd all be running to the dining hall claiming first dibs. (For real though, is there cake?) Winter formal is a chance to put those textbooks to the side for a bit, get all dolled up with your people, snap some solid pictures, and celebrate the night away.

College is a transition, and one of its most incredible characteristics is the opportunity to do things on your own terms. With this freedom, you have a lot more say in how you want to carry out your fun, take charge of your schedule, and what activities you want to get involved in. By no means am I hating on the memories prom may have provided us with, but any of these captions can show that winter formal in college is totally where it's at.

Shutterstock

1. "If you're not having fun, you're doing something wrong." — Groucho Marx

2. “Friday night and the lights are low.” — ABBA, “Dancing Queen”

3. “Don’t worry, everyone. The party has arrived.”

4. “We clean up nice.”

5. "Shoutout to my stunning date.”

6. "All I want is good music, great friends, bright lights, and late nights."

7. “See you on the dance floor.”

8. “Night is young and the music's high.” — ABBA, “Dancing Queen”

9. "Darling, it wouldn't be a party without you."

10. "No one looks back on their life and remembers the nights they got plenty of sleep."

11. “With these people around, life’s never boring.”

12. “Digging the dancing queen.” — ABBA, “Dancing Queen”

13. “Dressed up for myself.”

14. “Shedding glitter like it’s my job.”

15. "Don't crash the party. Be the party."

16. “Tried to outshine the disco ball.”

17. “Now, the party don't start 'til I walk in." — Kesha, "TiK ToK"

18. “We own this night.”

19. "When you dance, your purpose is not to get to a certain place on the floor. It's to enjoy each step along the way." — Wayne Dyer

20. "Nobody cares if you can't dance well. Just get up and dance." — Dave Barry

21. "I am a magnet for fun times."

22. “We decided to make an entrance.”

23. “Sparkling into winter formal like…”

24. "Simply enjoy life and the great pleasures that come with it." — Karolina Kurkova

25. “It’s a bold lip kind of night.”