The holiday season is always a special time of the year, but it's even better when you get to celebrate Christmas with your pup. It's no secret that your furry four-legged friend deserves some particularly special gifts. You'll snap a ton of adorable photos with them for the 'Gram — dressed up in their festive best, surrounded by a ton of presents — so here are some Instagram captions for your dog on Christmas morning that are pawsitively perfect for your post.

Let's be real: Your fur baby may not know why Christmas Day is different from any other day throughout the year, but that doesn't mean that they can't celebrate it up with you. Let them run around in the snow, and maybe sneak them a few extra treats or some leftovers from the Christmas roast, because they've been a good pup all year long.

At the end of the day, you and your doggo can curl up by the fireplace and watch a Christmas movie. You'll have a mug of eggnog in hand, and your pup will be munching on festive dog cookies. You can celebrate the wonderful year you've had together, and look forward to many more to come.

Shutterstock

1. “Spending Christmas with the most festive little dude in town.”

2. "Santa Paws."

3. "Pawsitively chilly, merry, and bright."

4. "Seeing is believing, but sometimes the most real things in the world are the things we can’t see" — The Conductor, The Polar Express

5. "At Christmas, all roads lead home." — Marjorie Holmes

6. "Happy Howl-idays!"

7. "Pawsitively the most festive puppy I ever did see."

8. "You know Dasher, and Dancer, and Prancer, and [insert dog name]."

9. "Snow brings out the child in me and the puppy in [him or her]."

10. "Thick coat made for snow playin' and warm huggin.'"

11. "Dapper AF."

Shutterstock

12. "Just because I cannot see it, doesn’t mean I can’t believe it!" — Jack Skellington, The Nightmare Before Christmas

13. "Santa Paws stopped here!"

14. "I'll take all the cuddles, please."

15. "T'was the night before Christmas, when all through the house. Not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse." — Clement Clarke Moore, A Visit from St. Nicholas

16. "When I needed a hand, I found your paw. My four-legged little friend is the greatest blessing of all."

17. "Bark! The herald angels sing."

18. "The best way to spread Christmas Cheer, is singing loud for all to hear." — Buddy the Elf, Elf

19. "May your days be snuggly and bright."

20. "Winter may be ruff, but Christmas Day makes everything better."

21. "Santa Paws is coming to town."

22. "Christmas is a day of meaning and traditions, a special day spent in the warm circle of family and friends." — Margaret Thatcher

23. "My pup is my favorite furiend."

24. "Rocking [his or her] Christmas socks off."

25. "Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal." — Home Alone 2: Lost in New York