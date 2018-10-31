Fall is in full swing, my pretties. The weather is flawless. The colors are changing all around us from calming greens to vibrant reds, yellows, and oranges. There's pumpkin-flavored everything, and the sweet smell of cinnamon, and freshly picked apples, oh my! It's the most gourdgeous time of year, which means countless picture-perfect activities. Between all your boo-tiful pics of the breathtaking fall scenery, cozy sweaters, and even fall formal, you'll need some Instagram captions. With #formalszn just around the corner, we've got you covered when it comes to Instagram captions for fall formal couples’ pictures.

Ah, college. People say the years you spend in college are the greatest years of your life, and in hindsight, that may be true. But there may be times when you feel that the trials and tribulations that come with college outweigh the fun aspects of it. Formal can serve as a nice little reminder that you should enjoy your college years. Forget about the ridiculous amount of work you have, get all dressed up with bae, and dance the night away. Your work will still be there in the morning. You're young. Embrace the fun while you can, and don't stress about the perfect caption for all your killer pictures with your boo at formal. Here are 25 you can use.

1. "I've never met a pumpkin I didn’t like, and you're no exception." — Unknown

2. "Had an unbe-leaf-able time with this one." — Unknown

3. "I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers [and yous]." – L.M. Montgomery, Anne of Green Gables

4. I never want to stop making memories with you." — Pierre Jeanty

5. ""Can I keep you?" — Casper

6. "Autumn... the year's last loveliest smile." — John Howard Bryant

7. "Piece (of pie) out, formal." — Unknown

8. "We're just as cute in person." — Unknown

9. "I picked a good apple." — Unknown

10. "We didn't realize we were making memories. We just knew we were having fun." — Winnie the Pooh

11. "I put a spell on you." — Jay Hawkins

12. "And all at once, summer collapsed into fall." — Oscar Wilde

13. "Doing our best Kimye." — Unknown

14. "Thank you for fall-ing into my life." —Unknown

15. "She's sweet like pumpkin pie." — Unknown

16. "You are the pumpkin spice to my fall." — Unknown

17. "Fall breeze and autumn leaves." — Unknown

18. "Darling, it wouldn't be a party without you." — Unknown

19. "Happiness is a hot drink on a cold day and any day spent with you." — Unknown

20. "Couldn't have asked for a more gourdgeous date." — Unknown

21. "Autumn leaves falling down like pieces into place." — Taylor Swift

22. "I've fall-en for you." — Unknown

23. "And in the end, it’s not the years in your life that count. It’s the life in your years." — Abraham Lincoln

24. "Autumn came with wind and gold." — Unknown

25. "You're the apple of my eye." — Unknown

You have enough things to worry about when it comes to fall formal: finding the perfect dress, doing your hair and makeup, and ensuring you match with your boo in some way. Figuring out the perfect caption for your oh-so-adorable pictures with bae is one less thing you have to worry about now. Enjoy your night. Happy formal!

