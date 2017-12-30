25 Funny New Year's Instagram Captions To Start The Year Off Right

The last holiday of the year is a fun one. New Year's Eve is really all about spending quality time with friends, family, your boo… or all of the above. Whether you decide to go out or stay in, some of the best memories of the year are made on this night — and they need to be remembered. Pictures will be taken in abundance, and your timeline is going to be filled with snapshots of you and your favorite people. Needless to say, you're going to need some funny New Year's Instagram captions to make your posts shine.

You can always post a #fire outfit selfie when you’re all glammed up, a cute group shot with your besties, or a sweet selfie with your love. You can also go with goofy faces or silly poses that get to the bottom of who you and your friends really are. I mean, what's a feed without showing off your unique personality and how you like to have fun?

Funny, clever captions will be the vibe for these types of pics, and while sometimes you can think of something in the moment, you may need some inspiration. Don't worry, because we've got you covered with some gems.

martin-dm/E+/Getty Images

1. "New Year, same me. Who are we kidding, right?"

2. "My New Year’s resolution is 1080p."

3. "My New Year's resolution is to be more optimistic by keeping my cup half full."

4. "This year, my wish is that everyone gets what they deserve in [insert year] *laughs at the camera.*"

5. “Cheers to the perfect reason to show off my sparkly dress.”

6. “Hairs to the new year.”

7. “Let’s toast and jam.”

8. "A New Year's resolution is something that goes in one year and out the other."

9. "Y'all can break your New Year's resolution, but the gag is, I'm just not going to make one this year."

10. "Sip me baby one more time."

11. “Any excuse to put my party pants on.”

Hiraman/E+/Getty Images

12. “Thanks for the mems, but time to make more.”

13. “[Insert year], it’s been real… but [insert new year], you’re going to be better.”

14. "My New Year's resolution is to remember to write [insert new year] instead of [insert year]."

15. "I'm still the same person I was at the beginning of this year, just more highlight."

16. "Midnight is my new favorite color.”

17. “Feelin’ just pine.”

18. “Meet me under the mistletoe at midnight.”

19. “Going into the new year like…”

20. “[Insert year], I think it’s time we see other people.”

21. “All that glitters is usually silver or gold.”

22. “All that glitters is… on my dress.”

23. “The party has arrived.”

24. “Born to sparkle.”

25.“Yule rock my world.”