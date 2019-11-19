Thanksgiving is a holiday that is almost entirely overlooked on television. Between 31 days of spooky Halloween specials and a barrage of cheesy, but much-appreciated, Christmas rom-coms, Thanksgiving specials get the short end of the stick. Until Friends entered the chat, that is. The 10-season-long sitcom featured nine Thanksgiving episodes that cult-followers obsess over to this day, one reason being the quotes from the Friends Thanksgiving episodes are hilariously relatable and timeless.

Monica Geller, Phoebe Buffay, Chandler Bing, Ross Geller, Rachel Green, and Joey Tribbiani delivered a ton of one-liners that perfectly sum up the holiday that requires too much cooking and small talk with distant relatives. Lucky for you, each quip is a perfect go-to phrase for any awko-taco moment. Did someone burn the bird? There’s a funny line for that. Is your auntie asking (read: interrogating) you about your love life? There’s a hilarious line for that, too.

As stressful as Thanksgiving may be, each special Friends episode reminds viewers the holiday is still a chance to bond with friends and family over (hopefully) good food. So here are 20 Friends Thanksgiving quotes that will make great Instagram captions this year.

LEE CELANO/AFP/Getty Images

Season 1, Episode 9 - "The One Where Underdog Gets Away"

No matter how much you plan, there's still a chance things can go wrong on Thanksgiving day. Leave it up to Friends to hilariously remind you overcooking the gravy isn't as bad as getting locked out of your apartment altogether.

"Reliving past pain and getting depressed is what Thanksgiving's all about." — Chandler

"I know this isn't the kind of Thanksgiving that all of you all planned, but for me, this has been really great, you know, I think because it didn't involve divorce or projectile vomiting." — Chandler

"Set another place for Thanksgiving. My entire family thinks I have VD." — Joey

"Everyone wants a different kind of potato. So I'm making different kinds of potatoes. Does anybody care what kind of potatoes I want?" — Monica

"Cider's mulling, turkey's turking, yams are yamming." — Monica

Season 2, Episode 8 - "The One With The List"

Bringing a dish to Thanksgiving dinner is almost always welcomed, but if you're anything like Monica, you might want to steer clear of trying your hand at any new concoctions, like "mocklate" chip cookies. It didn't go so well for her.

"Oh, sweet Lord! This is what evil must taste like!" — Phoebe

Season 6, Episode 9 - "The One Where Ross Got High"

On Thanksgiving, Chandler tries to get in good with Monica's parents, a challenge anyone meeting their significant other's parents on Thanksgiving can relate to.

"Offering people gum is not cooking." — Chandler

"What is with everyone today? It's Thanksgiving, not truth day!" — Ross

"It tastes like feet!" — Ross

Season 7, Episode 8 - "The One Where Chandler Doesn't Like Dogs"

You never know what's going to be revealed around a Thanksgiving dinner table, and, unfortunately for Rachel, Joey accidentally revealed she has a crush on a friend and dinner guest, aka, your very worst nightmare.

"Okay, I'm in my sweatpants! Bring on the food." — Joey

"If he doesn't like you, then this is all just a moo point... it's like a cow's opinion, you know, it just doesn't matter. It's 'moo.'" — Joey

Season 8, Episode 9 - "The One With The Rumor"

In this episode, Monica runs into an old high school friend (played by guest star Brad Pitt). She invites him to Thanksgiving dinner and quickly learns he's not fond of Rachel. And anyone who's celebrated Thanksgiving with people they're not fond of know that ish is awkward.

"You can't have Thanksgiving without turkey. That's like Fourth of July without apple pie or Friday with no two pizzas." — Joey

"Look at her standing there with those yams. My two greatest enemies, Ross — Rachel Green and complex carbohydrates." — Will

"These are my Thanksgiving pants!" — Joey

"Otherwise, what's next? Today, I'm just a guy who can't finish a turkey. Tomorrow, I'm the guy who eats half a power bar, wraps up the rest, and puts it in the fridge?" — Joey

"God, we were lame back then." — Will

Season 9, Episode 8 - "The One With Rachel's Other Sister"

Thanksgiving wouldn't be the same without at least one heated argument amongst siblings. Rachel's middle sister (played by Christina Applegate) made sure this episode was nothing short of that.

"You know what I cannot believe? That my so-called sister gets a 30% discount from Ralph Lauren - and I still have to pay *retail*?" — Amy

"Just to be clear, comedy with the plates will not be well-received." — Monica

Season 10, Episode 8 - "The One With The Late Thanksgiving"

Waiting for your guests to arrive can feel like eons when you're starving. In this episode, Joey, Ross, Rachel, and Phoebe show up an hour late to Monica and Chandler's dinner, making for an unpleasant meal.

"It's Thanksgiving and we should not want to be together, together." — Rachel

"Happy needless-turkey-murder day." — Phoebe

"They've ruined Cranberry Day!" — Ross

"This Thanksgiving kicks last Thanksgiving's *ss!" — Monica

"Don't you put words in people's mouths! You put turkey in people's mouths!" — Joey

"Okay guys, I have exactly 28 minutes before I have to baste again." — Monica