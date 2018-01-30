Elite Daily
23 Weird Places To Have Sex, According To People Who've Done It

There are plenty of places to have sex out in the world if you get creative, but usually, everyone winds up in the same place: the bedroom. I mean, yes, you can go to your bed, your partner's bed, or heck, maybe even a hotel bed if you feel like taking a walk on the wild side. For the most part, though, a lot of people keep it pretty vanilla with their location choices for sex... or at least that's what I thought, until a couple of Reddit threads asked people to share weirdest places to have sex from their personal experience.

From playgrounds to Target parking lots, let me just say this: People are getting freaky in places way more exciting than the bedroom. Read along and prepare to have your mind blown.

They did it on a playground.

/u/PurpleThirteen

They got it on in, not just any parking lot, but the Target parking lot.

/u/kinseytark

They boinked in the church parking lot.

/u/transfixedonwhy

They did it at a family reunion.

/u/sickjuicy

They did more than cast a vote in the election booth.

/u/wttk

Forget McDonald's — they porked in a Burger King bathroom.

/u/PutinsButtCheeks

They rocked the boat in a canoe.

/u/ColdBeef

They broke some ice during a Disney On Ice show.

/u/SuckMyUname_plz

This person lost their V-card in a movie theater.

/u/debeezy

They got it on in a car outside a police officer's house.

/u/Full-of-Bad-Ideas

They did it in a shed.

/u/VapeForMeDaddy

They made love on a cliff overlooking a river.

/u/NotBearhound

They consummated their love right before getting married.

/u/Hey_IT

Not only were they in a pool, but they were also in close proximity to her parents.

/u/NeedMoreMayo

They got X-rated at a G-rated party.

/u/whitegoldz

They did it in a Starbucks parking lot, and she ditched her date for it.

/u/donutshopsss

They got acrobatic in her backyard.

/u/philnich

They scored on a golf course.

/u/girlsdemsugar

They did more than mourn in a graveyard.

/u/FizzFoxFaxen

They probably got sand in some not-so-great places.

/u/nickachu_

They did it where their parents live.

/u/jgaskins34

The grinding got taken a little too far for them.

/u/high_side

They did some great things on the Great Wall.

/u/Samseaster

Honestly, that list left me pretty speechless, but let me leave you just one thought: How awkward would you have felt if you were on your family vacation to the Great Wall of China and noticed a couple doing it in the background of your family photo? Lol.

