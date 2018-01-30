23 Weird Places To Have Sex, According To People Who've Done It
There are plenty of places to have sex out in the world if you get creative, but usually, everyone winds up in the same place: the bedroom. I mean, yes, you can go to your bed, your partner's bed, or heck, maybe even a hotel bed if you feel like taking a walk on the wild side. For the most part, though, a lot of people keep it pretty vanilla with their location choices for sex... or at least that's what I thought, until a couple of Reddit threads asked people to share weirdest places to have sex from their personal experience.
From playgrounds to Target parking lots, let me just say this: People are getting freaky in places way more exciting than the bedroom. Read along and prepare to have your mind blown.
They did it on a playground.
They got it on in, not just any parking lot, but the Target parking lot.
They boinked in the church parking lot.
They did it at a family reunion.
They did more than cast a vote in the election booth.
Forget McDonald's — they porked in a Burger King bathroom.
They rocked the boat in a canoe.
They broke some ice during a Disney On Ice show.
This person lost their V-card in a movie theater.
They got it on in a car outside a police officer's house.
They did it in a shed.
They made love on a cliff overlooking a river.
They consummated their love right before getting married.
Not only were they in a pool, but they were also in close proximity to her parents.
They got X-rated at a G-rated party.
They did it in a Starbucks parking lot, and she ditched her date for it.
They got acrobatic in her backyard.
They scored on a golf course.
They did more than mourn in a graveyard.
They probably got sand in some not-so-great places.
They did it where their parents live.
The grinding got taken a little too far for them.
They did some great things on the Great Wall.
Honestly, that list left me pretty speechless, but let me leave you just one thought: How awkward would you have felt if you were on your family vacation to the Great Wall of China and noticed a couple doing it in the background of your family photo? Lol.
