There are plenty of places to have sex out in the world if you get creative, but usually, everyone winds up in the same place: the bedroom. I mean, yes, you can go to your bed, your partner's bed, or heck, maybe even a hotel bed if you feel like taking a walk on the wild side. For the most part, though, a lot of people keep it pretty vanilla with their location choices for sex... or at least that's what I thought, until a couple of Reddit threads asked people to share weirdest places to have sex from their personal experience.

From playgrounds to Target parking lots, let me just say this: People are getting freaky in places way more exciting than the bedroom. Read along and prepare to have your mind blown.

They did it on a playground.

Swing, in an empty playground.

With another reddit user, who may or may not see this.

—/u/PurpleThirteen

They got it on in, not just any parking lot, but the Target parking lot.

Target parking lot.

I like to keep things classy.

—/u/kinseytark

They boinked in the church parking lot.

On the hood of the car in a church parking lot. We were definitely watched, but not by any.. corporeal bystanders.

—/u/transfixedonwhy

They did it at a family reunion.

Family reunion

—/u/sickjuicy

They did more than cast a vote in the election booth.

I got f*cked in the ass at the election booth

—/u/wttk

Forget McDonald's — they porked in a Burger King bathroom.

Burger King bathroom

—/u/PutinsButtCheeks

They rocked the boat in a canoe.

Floating canoe

—/u/ColdBeef

They broke some ice during a Disney On Ice show.

A Disney Princesses on Ice show. Found an empty dining room only used for bigger events. The table clothes were a nice touch, thanks empty dining room.

—/u/SuckMyUname_plz

This person lost their V-card in a movie theater.

I lost my virginity on Easter in the front row of a movie theater. Have also had sex in a bathroom at a gas station that was in a bad part of town.

—/u/debeezy

They got it on in a car outside a police officer's house.

Back of a car next to my house in the alley infront of my Police Officer neighbors house as he was coming home.

—/u/Full-of-Bad-Ideas

They did it in a shed.

In a tiny shed, resting against a lawnmower

—/u/VapeForMeDaddy

They made love on a cliff overlooking a river.

On the side of a cliff over a river.

—/u/NotBearhound

They consummated their love right before getting married.

The court house restroom right before getting married.

—/u/Hey_IT

Not only were they in a pool, but they were also in close proximity to her parents.

Did it in her pool when her parents were inside the house

—/u/NeedMoreMayo

They got X-rated at a G-rated party.

Children's birthday party (with another adult), her grandmothers closet (with her grandmother in the bedroom), a Pizza Hut, dog shelter (with another adult), one of those mega churches.

—/u/whitegoldz

They did it in a Starbucks parking lot, and she ditched her date for it.

Starbucks parking lot with a girl who was on a date with another guy who was in that Starbucks waiting for her to return to the date.

—/u/donutshopsss

They got acrobatic in her backyard.

On a trampoline in my girlfriend's backyard.

—/u/philnich

They scored on a golf course.

On a golf course. It was night time, but people saw us and one of them made a joke about "the 19th hole". Yes, we were drunk.

—/u/girlsdemsugar

They did more than mourn in a graveyard.

Graveyard.

—/u/FizzFoxFaxen

They probably got sand in some not-so-great places.

Beach at 5am with joggers jogging past

—/u/nickachu_

They did it where their parents live.

The lobby of my parent's apartment building.

—/u/jgaskins34

The grinding got taken a little too far for them.

Party bus.

—/u/high_side

They did some great things on the Great Wall.

On the Great Wall of China.

—/u/Samseaster

Honestly, that list left me pretty speechless, but let me leave you just one thought: How awkward would you have felt if you were on your family vacation to the Great Wall of China and noticed a couple doing it in the background of your family photo? Lol.

