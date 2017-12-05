While the holiday season may be a bit stressful, it's of course a great time to spend with friends and family. It also brings a ton of party opportunities to your front doorstep. Whether it's a cookie swap with your closest pals, or your family’s annual shindig, there’s no shortage of festive vibes. One of the best things to look forward to, though, is the office holiday party. There’s really no shame in posting more than one entertaining photo from that night, and having Instagram captions for your office holiday party that make you want to shout with Christmas cheer for all to hear are a must.

There’s nothing like celebrating the holidays with your coworkers. Everyone’s a little happier this time of year, and there’s always a solid inside joke or two that will last until next year's holiday bash. This is the perfect time to talk to someone you’ve never struck up a convo with, or to relive some good memories with old friends.

You can, of course, be a lot more talkative at a party than on a typical work day, so post up a storm and get some new followers. Whether you're drawing inspiration from movies or songs, Christmas and holiday Insta captions are everywhere. I’ve got a few to help you on the journey to perfectly documenting your holiday office party:

ibreakstock/Shutterstock

1. "Merry Litmas!"

2. "The office was poppin' with garland."

3. "All I want for Christmas is some champagne and a raise."

4. "Rockin' around the Christmas tree." — Brenda Lee

5. "Christmas Squad."

6. "'Tis the season to party!"

7. "Well, happy birthday, Jesus. Sorry your party's so lame." — Michael Scott, The Office

8. "Keep calm and drink eggnog."

9. "Come on, cheer up, it’s nearly Christmas.” — Hagrid, Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone

10. "Went to the store, sat on Santa's lap; Asked him to bring my friends all kinds of crap. Said, all you need is to write them a song. Now you haven't heard it yet, so don't try to sing along, No, don't sing along..." — "Phoebe's Christmas Song," Friends

11. "You being here is the best gift you could ever give me... Now, give me my real present." — Phoebe, Friends

12. "Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal." — Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

13. "The best way to spread Christmas Cheer, is singing loud for all to hear." — Buddy the Elf, Elf

14. "Text me Merry Christmas, make my holiday complete." — "Text Me Merry Christmas," Straight No Chaser ft. Kristen Bell

15. "It's a wonderful feeling. Feel the love in the room from the floor to the ceiling. It's that time of year. Christmas time is here and with the blessings from above" — *NSYNC, "Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays"

16. "Girl, it's that time of year to sing Feliz Navidad. Underneath the tree there should be some presents there from Santa Claus." — Ricky Martin, "Ay Ay Ay, It's Christmas"

17. "Leslie: Everyone's going to do Santa for two hours, so I would just advise everyone before you get in your costume to go to the bathroom so we can avoid what happened last year. Jerry: It was just farts." — Parks and Recreation

18. "Jingle bells, jingle yay, jingle good for you." — Leslie Knope, Parks and Recreation

19. "It's all fun and games until Santa checks the naughty list."

20. "I love this company! I feel alive!" — Office Christmas Party

21. "Yankee Swap is like Machiavelli meets Christmas." — Dwight, The Office

22. "Pretending to know everyone's name at the office holiday party is the hardest I work all year."

23. "There'll be parties for hosting, marshmallows for toasting and caroling out in the snow." — Andy Williams, "It's The Most Wonderful Time of the Year"