23 Funny New Year's Instagram Captions To Start The Year Off Right

The last holiday of the year is a fun one. New Year's Eve is not really something super serious and literally revolves around drinking, partying, and spending time with friends. You don't have to go ham, but people tend to, and that's A-OK! It all results in memories that are just pure joy. Some of the best memories of the year are made on this night and they need to be remembered. Pictures are taken in abundance, and your timeline is going to be filled with either shots of you or your posts of other people. Either way, you're going to need some funny New Year's Instagram captions to make it through this holiday.

You can always post some thirst traps for that cutie you made eyes at all night, or you can post a cute AF group shot with your besties. You can also go with goofy faces or silly poses that get to the bottom of who you and your friends really are. What's a feed without a personality pic or some self-deprecation? Nothing, that's what.

Funny or attitude-ridden captions will vibe with these types of pics the best, and while sometimes you can think of something in the moment, you may need some inspo. Don't worry, because we've got you covered with these gems.

1. "New Year, Same Me. Who are we kidding, right?" - Unknown

2. "My New Years resolution is 1080p." - Unknown

3. "My New Year's resolution is to be more optimistic by keeping my cup half-full with either rum, vodka, or whiskey." - Unknown

4. "This year, my wish is that everyone gets what they deserve in 2018 *laughs maniacally at the camera.*" - Unknown

5. "Here's to another year of pretending I can stand you all." - Unknown

6. "I plan to be like Jean Ralphio in 2018 and make my money the old fashioned way *sings* get run over by a Lexuuuuuus!" - Unknown

7. "Your dog doesn't know that it's going to be a new year after midnight, ever think about that? No, you didn't because you only think about yourself." - Unknown

8. "A New Year's resolution is something that goes in one year and out the other." - Unknown

9. "Y'all can break your New Year's resolution, but the gag is, I'm just not going to make one this year." - Unknown

10. "Sip me baby one more time." - Unknown

11. "This year, I'm going to tell more people to F-off." - Unknown

12. "365 new days. 365 new excuses." - Unknown

13. "Cheers to the people who love us, the losers who lost us, and the lucky bastards who get to meet us this year." - Unknown

14. "My New Year's resolution is to remember to write '2018' instead of '2017.'" - Unknown

15. "I'm still the same person I was at the beginning of this year, just more highlight." - Unknown

16. "Youth is when you're allowed to stay up late on New Year's Eve. Middle age is when you're forced to." - Bill Vaughan

17. "It wouldn’t be New Year’s if I didn’t have regrets." – William Thomas

18. "May all your troubles last as long as your New Year's resolutions!" - Joey Adams

19. "Many people look forward to the New Year for a new start on old habits." – Unknown

20. "Ever new year is the direct descendant, isn’t it, of a long line of proven criminals?" – Ogden Nash

21. "You know how I always dread the whole year? Well this time I'm only going to dread one day at a time." - Charlie Brown

22. "Dieting on New Year's Day isn't a good idea as you can't eat rationally but really need to be free to consume whatever is necessary, moment by moment, in order to ease your hangover. I think it would be much more sensible if resolutions began generally on January the second." - Helen Fielding

23. "YEAR: A period of 365 disappointments." - Ambrose Bierce