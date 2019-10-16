Netflix has been the go-to place for cooking reality shows for a while (I'm looking at you, The Great British Baking Show and Nailed It!). But now the streamer is making the leap into competition music reality shows too. Rhythm + Flow premiered on Netflix on Oct. 9, and already fans are invested in it. In fact, these tweets about Netflix's Rhythm + Flow will make you want to join in on all the hype.

Rhythm + Flow features Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and Tip “T.I.” Harris as they search for the next hip-hop star. Their search takes them all around the United States, to hip-hop epicenters Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, and Chicago. Each of the cities play a big role in the show; it includes footage of the judges exploring the cities and it acknowledges that each city informs each contestant's sound.

Throughout the show, Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and T.I. provide guidance to the musical hopefuls as they work to make their dreams come true. If that sounds familiar, it's probably because Rhythm + Flow uses a similar format to shows like The Voice, showing all the blood, sweat, and tears that go into building a music career. What makes Rhythm + Flow special, though, is its focus on hip-hop. The show gives contestants the chance to show off their skills in different areas, like rap battles and music videos. The contestants also get to freestyle with each other and collaborate as they build their careers.

No matter which part of the competition the show is highlighting, it's clear that fans on Twitter can't get enough of it. It's easy to see why fans of Rhythm + Flow are getting so really invested in the contestants and their journeys.

The judges are on the show to support contestants, but also to provide them with constructive criticism. Some fans thinks Cardi B is a little too hard on the contestants, but others think she's doing a good job of explaining the realities of the music business.

No matter how the judges are getting along with the contestants, a lot of fans are really into the chemistry among the famous rappers.

Rhythm + Flow is lots of fun, but it's also filled with heartfelt moments. Nipsey Hussle, who died suddenly in March of this year, appears in the first episode of Rhythm + Flow, and a lot of fans couldn't handle the flood of emotions they felt when they saw the late rapper on screen.

The only issue with getting invested in Rhythm + Flow is getting a little too invested. The competition is fierce on the show, and some fans are tweeting about all the stress they're feeling while rooting for their favorite artists to win.

The first seven episodes of the first season of Rhythm + Flow are available on Netflix now. The last three episodes will be available on Netflix on Wednesday, Oct. 23.