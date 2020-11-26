Once you conceive your annual food baby of sweet potatoes, mac and cheese, and turkey, Thanksgiving is pretty much a wrap. You'll probably post your outfit flex and spend time scrolling through Twitter threads and viral TikToks about the day's family dramas. If you're single and looking to (safely!) mingle, you might end the day by swiping around for the next hot, delicious reason to be thankful this year. Thanksgiving opening lines for dating apps come in many flavors, but the key is keeping the vibe playful and festive.

Whether you're looking to pass the time, get your flirt on, secure a cuffing season lover, or find the love of your life, you're one iconic dating app message away from making this a turkey day to remember. Here are a few to get you started.

Cute Opening Lines For Dating Apps

If you're looking for an autumnal romance, use these dating app openers to make your match's heart softer than garlic mashed potatoes.

1. You seem to be just like how I like my potatoes — sweet.

2. The only thing sweeter than pumpkin pie is this photo of you and your dog!

3. Forget about pumpkins, because you’re the only cutie pie I need.

4. This is corny, but asking you out is the harvest thing I've done all year.

Flirty Dating App Lines

bojanstory/E+/Getty Images

Maybe you want a starry-eyed holiday romance, or maybe you want something casual. These openers really turn up the heat.

5. Are you a Thanksgiving turkey? Because you're totally hot stuff.

6. I'm glad we matched so I can give you something to be thankful for.

7. No lie, you're the hottest bird I've seen this Thanksgiving.

8. Want to come over to my place? I have a cornucopia of skills I can show you.

9. I'd be forking grateful to spoon you after Thanksgiving.

10. Turkey legs may be juicy, but your legs are the best I've seen this Thanksgiving.

11. TBH, I'd be super thankful if you did some giving.

12. You look like Thanksgiving dinner: delicious.

13. I would love it if you buttered my biscuit.

14. You know, Thanksgiving dinner isn't the only thing that'll make you want to loosen your belt.

Dating App Openers With A Dash Of Spice

These lines are for when you're feeling bold — after all, it is Sagittarius season — and you want to cut to the chase. (Keep in mind these will probably work best when your match's profile indicates you're on the same horny page.)

15. Is it sweet if I say you've got some nice yams?

16. So, wanna put the "pump" in pumpkin pie?

17. TBH, I want to eat you like cranberry sauce.

18. So, how do you take your stuffing?

19. Are you a hot turkey? Because I want to baste you.

20. Is it too forward if I say you put the "ass" in casserole?

21. If you're also looking to hook up, just know that turkey isn't the only thing I want to stuff this week.

22. I want you to gobble me, swallow me, drip down the side of me.

With this wonderful spread of options before you, no one will be left hungry. Slide your match one of these dating app openers, and it's all gravy, baby.