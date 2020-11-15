A thirst-trap is worth 1,000 words, and lucky for you, I'm here to bring you plenty of them. If you're in the market for mirror selfie Snapchat captions, look no further for the perfect catch phrases and lyrics to accompany your sexy photos. Whether you post with filters or au naturel, there's nothing wrong with feeling yourself. And there's certainly nothing wrong with being proud of the work you've done to feel hot, whether that's working on your self-confidence, developing your personal style, or putting together a fire makeup look.

Besides, if you're inclined to show some skin, the beautiful thing about Snapchat is that your photos go up in smoke within the day. Your Story is the perfect place to debut a lace-up skirt, a top that shows off some cleavage, or a sky-high heels if you're testing the waters. Here are 23 Snapchat captions that are prime for when you're feeling sexy.

1. "Just blessing your day with a selfie."

2. "So many reasons you should be happy, and I'm one of them."

3. "In case you forgot, I'm really all that!"

4. "The mirror doesn't lie."

5. "Lovin' the view!"

6. "Looked in the mirror today and I was beside myself."

Richard Bailey/Corbis/Getty Images

7. "I'm his favorite type of chick, boujee, bad, and thick." — "She Bad" by Cardi B ft. YG

8. "Does this mirror make me look like your #WCW?"

9. "Switchin the positions for you," "positions" by Ariana Grande

10. "Just me, myselfie and I."

11. "In a room full of art, I would still stare at me."

12. "Hottest out but you already knew that." — "Simon Says" by Megan Thee Stallion ft. Juicy J

13. "You couldn't handle me even if I came with instructions."

14. "Let me send this selfie to NASA because I'm a star."

Teraphim/E+/Getty Images

15. "I feel like a whole brand new b*tch, bussin', b*tch, I'm bussin'." — "Bussin'" by Tay Money. (Perfect for showing off new outfits or a new hair look.)

16. "Mirror mirror on the wall: Who’s the baddest of them all?"

17. "Blessing Stories. You're welcome."

18. "I don't stand outside 'cause I'm too outstandin.'" — "Girls In The Hood" by Megan Thee Stallion

19. "Are you breaking a sweat yet?"

20. "It's a good day to look fine AF."

21. "Promise this my mood forever." — "4EVA" by Beyoncé

22. "Objects in the mirror are hotter than they appear."

Take your pick when it comes to captions, because at the end of the day, you're a baddie. Period.