Why is it that TV breakups, even fictional ones, can feel so personal? When you’ve spent multiple seasons invested in an on-screen relationship, the subsequent breakup can feel almost like you’re right there in the room with the characters. “Who gave them the right to end this? I loved them!,” you bemoan, as you lie in bed surrounded by snacks and a tissue box to help stifle your tears. (No, just me? Cool.) The saddest TV breakup scenes can stick in your mind for months or even years after you first watch them. And every time you queue up that episode again, it still feels like a punch to the gut.

But let’s be real — drama is what makes a television couple so fun to follow. So, it’s no surprise that the most epic on-screen romances go through their highs and lows throughout a series. Some TV couples who break up go on reunite eventually, but others don’t have quite the fairytale ending. And isn’t that the fun of it, in some way? Just like real life love stories, TV relationships are messy, complicated, and sometimes just not meant to be.

In honor of the greatest love sagas in TV history, let’s take a look at the breakup scenes that still tug at fans’ heartstrings to this day.