BTS brought so much more than just music when the boys released their latest album, BE, on Friday, Nov. 20. The record was filled with emotional songs dedicated to ARMYs, and reflective ballads about dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, but one track had fans cackling because of a little, not-so-accidental blooper from Suga. These tweets about Suga getting bleeped out on BTS' BE "Skit" will fill you with joy.

BTS' 3-minute Skit falls directly in the middle of their album, and it's enough to make you blush, laugh, and fall in love with V, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, and RM all at once. During the dialogue, the group discusses their song "Dynamite" becoming a Billboard No. 1 hit song in September. Each individual member shares their excitement and jokes about how famous they are, but it's Suga's response to the major accolade, which includes a bleeped out curse word, that has fans all talking. "

Take a look at the translated conversation below and then scroll down to see what ARMYs are saying.

Jin: Billboard No. 1 singer is entering

J-Hope: Oh wow, you called the No. 1 singers!

V: Happy birthday, too!

J-Hope: Oh, right wow, No. 1 on your birthday!

Jungkook: Oh, yes

Jin: Guess you don't need a birthday gift!

Jungkook: This... this doesn't make any sense

RM: We should gift ourselves with something

J-Hope: This is the biggest gift!

Jungkook: This is the best gift of my life... what... what just happened...

J-Hope: So the announcement was today? September 1st?

Jungkook: This is a double celebration

RM: They say it's Saturday (SUGA enters)

SUGA: Oh, I'm sorry Billboard No. 1 singer has arrived too late. I wеnt to bathroom

J-Hope: Hahaha! (clapping hands) I told you!

RM: Tell us how you feel!

SUGA: ****** ******

ARMYs are pleading with BTS and Big Hit Entertainment to reveal what Suga actually said.