Just hours after announcing his new single "Wash Us In The Blood," a collaboration with Travis Scott from Kanye West's upcoming album God’s Country, West surprised fans by dropping both the song and its music video on Tuesday, June 30. It's been a while since fans heard new music from him, so they couldn't wait to hear what he had to offer this time around. These 20 tweets about Kanye West's "Wash Us In The Blood" video show they're happy he's back dropping fire tracks and visuals as usual.

A day before sharing his new single, West began teasing "Wash Us In The Blood" on Twitter by sharing a snippet of the music video and announcing the track would be part of his next album God's Country. "KANYE WEST ARTHUR JAFA PROJECT 02 WASH US IN THE BLOOD FROM THE FORTHCOMING ALBUM GOD'S COUNTRY TODAY STILL #WESTDAYEVER," he tweeted.

The last time West dropped new music was in October 2019 with the release of his highly-anticipated album Jesus Is King, so fans wondered what West had in store for them after all this time away from the spotlight. In his new song, West addresses criticisms made against him.

"They want me to calm down/ They don't want me to Kanye/ They don't want Kanye to be Kanye/ They wanna sign a fake Kanye/ They tryna sign a calm 'Ye," he raps on the track.

Apart from Scott featuring on "Wash Us In The Blood," Dr. Dre helped mix the track and Arthur Jafa directed its music video, which features footage from West’s Saint Pablo Tour and Sunday Service rehearsals, as well as protests against police brutality.

Judging from fans' tweets, they're loving the song's powerful lyrics and equally as chilling music video and they can't wait for the arrival of God's Country.

"An entire album with this sound... with powerful videos like this, a clean but experimental sound, meaningful lyrics and a real message? Yeh. Kanye is giving us another masterpiece," one fan tweeted.

"Holy sh*t. I got chills. Really great song, with a very powerful video and message. Bravo Kanye," another fan wrote.

Check out what else fans had to say below.

West hasn't announced when he'll release God's Country, but knowing his history of surprise releases, fans will find out when they least expect it.