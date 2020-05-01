Over the past few months, Drake released a few singles like "War" and "Toosie Slide" that hinted a bigger project was in the works. His last official studio album dropped in June 2018 with the release of Scorpion, so fans have definitely been feeling like another album is long overdue. On April 30, Drake finally gave fans the news they've been waiting for: his new album is coming soon. Rather than wait to share more music, however, the rapper surprised fans with his new mixtape Dark Lane Demo Tapes. These 20 tweets about Drake's Dark Lane Demo Tapes show fans are loving the project, and it's making them wish his album could be here already.

Fans had little time to prepare for the arrival of Drake's latest mixtape because he announced it just hours before it released at midnight on Friday, May 1. On Instagram, Drake told fans he knows they've been asking for more music ever since hearing his recent SoundCloud releases, as well as a few leaks that hit the internet, so he decided to compile the songs on a mixtape for fans to enjoy.

"My brothers @oliverelkhatib@ovonoel put together alot [sic] of the songs people have been asking for (some leaks and some joints from SoundCloud and some new vibes) DARK LANE DEMO TAPES out everywhere at midnight," Drake captioned his post.

In his announcement, Drake also unveiled the cover of Dark Lane Demo Tapes and its tracklist, teasing collaborations with Playboi Carti, Future, Young Thug, and more.

Fans were already excited for Drake's mixtape, but then he announced his sixth studio album would be arriving soon, too. "Also my 6th STUDIO ALBUM DROPPING SUMMER 2020!!! Lucky number 6 😈 soon fwd," Drake added.

Drake's Dark Lane Demo Tapes dropped at midnight, sending fans in their feelings.

If Drake's mixtape is this good, I can only imagine how fire his new album is going to be.