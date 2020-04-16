Demi Lovato and Sam Smith are the 2020 collab the entertainment world needed. Whether fans were hoping for a powerful anthem or an upbeat bop when the two dropped their single, "I'm Ready," on April 17, the tune did not disappoint. The tweets about Demi Lovato and Sam Smith's "I'm Ready" music videonot only guarantee the song be on repeat for the infinite future, but that it's the fiercest thing you'll ever lay your eyes on.

Lovato and Smith teased a photo to accompany their new music on Monday, April 13, that showed them dressed in white, olympic tracksuits with large medals around their neck. The imagery got fans excited for the Jora Frantzis directed music video featuring choreography by Sean Bankhead. It also had stans speculating the tune was going to be a LGBTQ anthem because of the rainbow-colored ribbons draped around their necks.

"Incredibly happy to release this song with my gorgeous and talented friend," Smith captioned their pic. "I love you Demi!! Can't wait for you all to hear." Lovato also shared her excitement, writing: "The video means so much to the both of us… make sure to join us for the premiere so we can all watch it together."

Now that the video is here, Lovato and Smith are about to blow your mind with more than just their vocals. The "I'm Ready" video features Smith executing top-notch choreography while wearing various, flawless outfits, from a floor-length gown to their signature black t-shirt and pants. The only thing that stayed the same throughout were the super-high heels they rocked (that definitely did not prevent them from slaying the dance moves).

Lovato, on the other hand, spent most of her screentime vogue-ing on a sky-high swimming pool dive board and strutting her way down a catwalk as she delivered impeccable vocals.

Check out the video below:

SamSmithVEVO on YouTube

Fans can't even deal with the looks and vocals Lovato and Smith served in the video. Check out some of their reactions below:

The verdict is in, and fans are loving this collab.