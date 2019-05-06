The sexual tension between Brienne of Tarth and Jaime Lannister finally came to a climactic (pun intended) burst on Sunday, May 5, when Season 8 Episode 4 saw the two knights of the Seven Kingdoms finally get down and dirty. And by down and dirty, I don't mean physically dirty from battle like we saw them in the Battle of Winterfell. Brienne and Jaime actually had sex, and it was definitely a moment that'll go down in Game of Thrones history. Fans of the show had mixed reactions, and these tweets about Brienne and Jaime's sex scene prove just that.

Fans first saw Jaime and Brienne in Episode 4 feasting with the rest of the survivors of the Battle of Winterfell. The two were playing a game with Tyrion and Podrick similar to "Never Have I Ever." Tyrion guesses that Brienne is a virgin, and she immediately gets up and walks away from the table. Jaime stalks after her, and, as he complains about how hot her bedroom is, they begin removing their clothes and ~get it on~.

Although Jaime and Brienne hooking up came as a major shock to some viewers, fans shouldn't be all that surprised. The two have been looking longingly at each other since they took that steamy bath together in Season 3. But there's no doubt that Brienne was feeling Jaime way before they first saw each other naked. Fans will recall the two first met all the way back in Season 2, when Lady Catelyn ordered Brienne (her sworn sword at the time) to smuggle Jaime out of Robb Stark's camp to King's Landing in exchange for Arya and Sansa Stark.

Even as Jaime taunted Brienne during their travels together, there were definitely moments where we saw major chemistry between them. As her captive, Jaime was clearly impressed with Brienne's strength and ability to fight. Not to mention, he saved her from Lord Bolton's men and their intention to rape her — remember when he lost his hand in the process?

And, of course, who could forget the infamous bath scene at Harrenhal? TBT to when she held him! Wet! And! Naked! There was also the time he saved her from an actual bear pit, the time he knighted her the night before the Battle of Winterfell, and their side-by-side fighting during the actual battle. Needless to say, these two have a ton of history together — not always a great history, but a deep connection nonetheless.

I truly never thought I'd see Jaime love on anyone besides Cersei. Their relationship has been one of the more consistent ones since Season 1, so it was truly surprising to see him go after Brienne so intently after she refused to admit whether or not she was a virgin while playing Tyrion's infamous drinking game. We saw Tormund watch Jaime follow after Brienne, and confess his broken heart to The Hound, who clearly did not give a single eff. But leave it to Game of Thrones to throw in that extra twist that no one saw coming.