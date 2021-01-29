20 Texts To Send Your Crush During The Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made it to the Super Bowl LV. But the buzz about this game includes so much more than who's coming out on top. If you're brainstorming texts to send your crush during the SuperBowl, there's no shortage of things to discuss. Generally speaking, it's super cool that the Bucs are playing at Raymond James, their home stadium. It's bonkers that Tom Brady has been to nine Super Bowls and is working on his 10th. Sarah Thomas will be the first woman to officiate the Super Bowl. (It's about damn time!)

And of course, like everything else in life, this Super Bowl is looking quite different thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. For the first time in 37 years, Budweiser isn't doing a SuperBowl commercial. Coke, Pepsi, and Hyundai also said "no thanks" to ad placements. Wrap your head around that! Plus, the crowd for this game is capped at 22,000 fans. (Although, 7,500 of those will be vaccinated health care workers attending as guests of the NFL. How cool is that?)

Here are 20 more conversation starters to get some texts going with your crush on Sunday.

Early In The Evening Professional Studio/E+/Getty Images 1. "So, who are you rooting for?" 2. "How do you think tonight is going to play out?" 3. "Would you hate me if I said I'm rooting for the Buccaneers tonight?" 4. "Oh my gosh, I can't wait for Jazmine Sullivan to kill this National Anthem. Have you listened to Heaux Tales yet?" 5. "Thinking about the fact that Tom Brady has been to the Super Bowl 10 times now? Goodbye!" 6. "Worst National Anthem rendition you've ever heard? You know who my faves are, so answer carefully." 7. "It's pretty awful that the Kansas City Chiefs are still using that name. What do you think they should change it to?" 8. "I know you listen to H.E.R. and I was wondering what you thought about her 'America The Beautiful?'" 9. "Very important question: Are you making any fun snacks for tonight?"

Right Around Half-Time 10. "NGL, I'm so hype about The Weeknd!" 11. "What's your fave Weeknd song?" 12. "Ahhhh, those were all so good! What was your fave ad tonight?" 13. "I know everyone's been talking about this on Twitter, but I'm curious: Do you feel like The Weeknd should have been nominated for a Grammy?" 14. "Wanna take a half-time bet on who's going to win?"