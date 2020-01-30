20 Shakira Lyrics For Instagram Captions That'll Work Whenever, Wherever

Shakira's music can help you through any mood. If you're feeling romantic, like you want to dance, or you're just in the mood to feel empowered, there's a Shakira song for that. Whether you've been a fan since her "Hips Don't Lie" days, or were recently introduced to her music thanks to Super Bowl LIV, listeners have probably googled Shakira lyrics for Instagram captions at some point. I know I have.

Shakira brings the heat whenever she performs, and her songs often act as anthems for her fans. Enter a karaoke bar on any given night and it's almost a guarantee that someone is going to be singing along to one of her tunes. Shakira is easily one of the most recognizable voices of the '90s and '00s, and, throughout the years, she's sung lyrics that get stuck in your head because they resonate with listeners of all backgrounds.

Think about snapping *the* most adorable selfie with your BFF: I bet there is a Shakira song that would be the perfect caption for that Instagram post. Same goes for a funny pic of your pet, or one to commemorate a special occasion with your loved ones. Without further ado, let's get into the Shakira lyrics that would make for a perfect IG caption.

From "Whenever, Wherever":

1. Whenever, wherever, we're meant to be together.

2. I'll be there and you'll be near, and that's the deal my dear.

From "Hips Don't Lie":

3. I'm on tonight, you know my hips don't lie, and I'm starting to feel it's right.

4. All the attraction, the tension, don't you see baby, this is perfection?

From "Underneath Your Clothes:"

5. 'Cause of you, I forgot the smart ways to lie.

6. Because of you, I'm running out of reasons to cry.

From "Can't Remember to Forget You":

7. The only memory is us kissing in the moonlight.

From "Try Everything":

8. I won't give up, no I won't give in.

9. Don't beat yourself up, don't need to run so fast, sometimes we come last but we did our best.

10. Nobody learns without getting it wrong.

From "Hey You":

11. No one else but me can take you this high, and soon you'll make your last name mine.

From "That Way":

12. I like to hear you breathing, it's like the soundtrack of my life.

From "When a Woman":

13. Only a woman can love this hard.

From "Waka Waka":

14. People are raising heir expectations, go on and feed them this is your moment no hesitations.

15. Pick yourself up, and dust yourself off, and back in the saddle.

From "La La La":

16. Your eyes got me drunk when I was sober.

From "She Wolf":

17. There's a she wolf in the closet, open it up and set her free.

18. The moon's my teacher, and I'm her student.

From "Beautiful Liar":

19. I know things about him you wouldn't want to read about.

20. Let's not kill the karma, let's not start a fight, it's not worth the drama.