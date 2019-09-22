20 Scary Movies On Hulu For Halloween 2019 That'll Give You A Fright

I don't usually like to be scared. Honestly, most of my life is spent making sure I'm in the exact opposite of a scary situation. I lock my doors at night, I look both ways before crossing the street, and I try not to engage with creepy trolls online. However, there is one exception to my rule of remaining fright-free, and that exception comes only once a year in the weeks leading up to Halloween, when I choose to get in the spooky spirit by watching scary movies. This list of 20 scary movies on Hulu for Halloween 2019 is going to be my guide for the season.

If you think about it, there's no better place to watch scary movies than in the comfort of your own home. That way, you're free to scream out loud, jump up in your seat, and throw things at the screen as much as you want while you watch. With a lot of the movies on this list, any and all of those reactions would be more than appropriate. There are some true horror classics here, as well as some modern thrillers and arthouse flicks. No matter what your taste is, these movies are sure to scare you into a Halloween mood.