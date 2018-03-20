20 Most Embarrassing Things People Have Done For Love, According To Twitter
Love, in its purest form, makes people do weird things. While some of us get better at masking them with age, we all have those undeniable urges to do weird things we would never normally do in the name of love. For example, when I was in high school, I chugged a Smirnoff Ice then proceeded to throw up on the beach for two hours all in an ill-fated attempted to prove to my crush I was a cool girl who liked to party. Now, a Twitter thread asking for the most embarrassing things people have done for love proves that none of us are alone in the embarrassing things we've done to impress our crushes.
In fact, I think I could safely bet that for every embarrassing story you have, there's one here that will make it pale in comparison. Yeah, trust me. From a girl stealing (and then proceeding to lose all of) her crush's family photos so that she could make photocopies of them for herself to a person braving a snow storm to respond to their ex's booty call to, my personal favorite, a girl buying her crush flowers and then having him proceed to eat them, these stories will leave you feeling like an all-star player with airtight game.
She sent him flowers on Valentine's Day... and he ATE them. Yes, you read that correctly.
Honestly, I think we can all agree that this last one was more embarrassing for the guy than it was for her. I mean, a kindergartener eating flowers I can maybe wrap my head around, but a 7th grader??! You're 12 years old at that point at the very least! More realistically, you're 13! That is way too old to be eating flowers.
But, all in all, I think that, after having read these, we can all take solace in the fact that no matter how embarrassing of a person you are, there is someone out there doing far more embarrassing things in the name of love.
