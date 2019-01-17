As an outsider looking in, it's easy to come up with about a million and one reasons for leaving a relationship behind. But it's harder to see those reasons when you're actually the person in the relationship. In fact, sometimes it's so hard that people can mistake legitimate reasons to leave as excuses for staying. In a recent Reddit AskWomen thread, ladies shared totally valid reasons for leaving that don't always feel so straightforward at first glance.

You're afraid nobody else will love you. Because you're convinced nobody else will ever have feelings for you. —/u/leepyemoji

You've already invested too much in the relationship. sunk cost. feeling like you've already put in too much to get no ''return on investment'' by walking away, it would be somehow cheating yourself out of ''something to show'' for it. —/u/todayonbloopers

You think the sex is great. Because the sex is great even though everything else sucks.Good sex is important, but it doesn’t make up for someone who doesn’t show up emotionally when you need them, doesn’t help around the house, doesn’t treat you well and respect you. It’s unfair to yourself to invest emotionally into someone and be let down everywhere except the bed. —/u/southpaw3737

You don't want to be the only single one in your group. Because all your friends/family are already paired off, and you don't want to do things with them alone. —/u/secretagentplum

You're afraid of being alone. Because you're afraid to be alone. Being alone has been the best thing for me. Sure, I miss companionship. But being single is worth holding out for someone to treat me like I deserve to be. I actually just ended a 3 month bullshit fling yesterday because it was not serving me at all. I feel such a relief. —/u/zelda_bean16

Your relationship is familiar. Because your relationship is familiar and you don’t want to have to start over —/u/OnTheYellowCouch

You're afraid of hurting them. Because you don’t want to hurt them. It will just hurt both of you even more to stay in a relationship one person doesn’t want to be in, in the long run. —/u/SeaWerewolf

You simply tolerate each other. My last relationship was built on tolerance. Only realized that when I broke up. I really was testing my patience & ever since the breakup I've learned that at this point it's not a "relationship" as much as it's a "personal record" —/u/picatso69

You can't imagine them with anyone else. Some people stay because they can't imagine their partner being with anyone else who's probably better than them and is that even an excuse or is it normal for people to be possessive like that? —/u/Lovechildnadanada

You think you can change them. because you think that they'll eventually change or that you can change them. —/u/antigonejane

You feel like a breakup would be a lot of work. Because you don't want to deal with a breakup —/u/purplepeopleeats

You love them and that's pretty much all you have. That you love them. Love alone is not enough, if relationship is somehow harmful or you have totally different life goals. When you are in love, you feel like you could never have that same feeling with anyone else. But you can.I'm also always annoyed when people say that if you are not in love anymore you should break up. You don't have to, if you are happy and relationship is giving you something else. —/u/dumdumdididum

You see breaking up as failure. Because people think it will be some kind of failure. Especially people who are married say this, "a failed marriage". Bullshit! You haven't failed anything, people change, they grow up or want different things.Failing is not being true to yourself or your SO. —/u/armourtillo

You don't think you could do better. Because you don't think you'll find anyone better. Or that you don't deserve anyone better. —/u/seewherethisgoes2day

You believe they can't live without you. Because he is so attached to you. It took me quite long to realize that "I can't live without you" was more creepy than cute. —/u/LunaLivesX

Your relationship is part of who you are. Because you think your relationship is a part of your own identity as a person. —/u/Tye1993

You just like saying you have a partner. Staying together just to say that you have a partner. I've seen many older women stay with their husbands because they like the fact that they can say "my husband" and don't know what they would do if they lost that. —/u/knight_ofdoriath

You think you're too old to be desired by anyone else. Because you think you're too old to find someone else —/u/floopysweater912

You're trying to prove something to yourself. Recently one of my friends literally said she's staying to "Prove to herself that she doesn't just walk out on people, that she can fix him" and I told her that was one of the worst things I had ever heard. Stay because you're happy or leave because you're not —/u/phasestep