20 Celebrities With Secret Talents That'll Blow Your Mind

Celebrities tend to be associated with a singular claim to fame. Actors are incredibly good at crying on cue, so they're famous for acting. Musical artists are really good at belting out bops on key, so they get their notoriety for that. Those winning traits are why they're famous, but have you ever considered they are just like their fans. By that, I mean they too possess strange, unique, or even humorous talents and hobbies? Some of Hollywood's faves are blessed with little-known talents that are just as impressive as the ones you already know about. These celebrities with secret talents will absolutely blow your mind.

What's almost as astonishing as these unique talents, is how some celebrities stumbled upon them. For some, it was through sheer boredom. Like, you'll never believe who learned how to to sing with their mouth closed because they liked pretending they were stuck in a box as a child. Then, there are other celebrities who developed their impressive talent through an affinity for unique hobbies, like the mastery of nunchuks or dirt biking. In an alternative universe, these mind-blowing talents are probably how they make a living, but in this timeline, their secret talent is just part of a fun list for your entertainment.

1. Selena Gomez Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images This party trick takes a great deal of eye-mouth coordination, and Gomez has got it. The singer can spit a wad of gum into the air and catch it in her mouth. Check it out below at the 2:40 mark. iHeartRadio on YouTube

2. Taylor Swift You might get a little grossed out, but this popstar is double-jointed and can put both her elbows in places they shouldn't go. Dare to watch at the 3:37 mark. Vogue on YouTube

3. Gigi Hadid Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Before she rocked the runway, Hadid rocked a microphone. She was a back-up singer on Josh Groban's 2007 Christmas album, Noel. Hadid and Groban even had this Twitter exchange in November 2014, commemorating her appearance on the album. Listen out for Hadid's sweet message at the 3:51 mark. rldcad1 on YouTube

4. Ariana Grande It's one thing to be an incredible singer, and it's another thing to be able to impersonate every other incredible singer on the planet. Grande is a world class musical impressionist, perfectly imitating Celine Dion, Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, and more while singing regularly on the late-night circuit. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on YouTube

5. Kendall Jenner During "73 Questions" With Vogue, Kendall Jenner revealed she's more than a model. She's a bird whisperer, or chirper, rather. Watch at the 5:47 mark below. Vogue on YouTube

6. Hailey Baldwin This hidden talent pretty much makes Baldwin the life of any party. The model can open a bottle of beer with her teeth. Watch her do it at the 4:47 mark. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on YouTube

7. Justin Bieber Bieber can solve a Rubik's cube in two minutes flat, and you better Belieb it. Watch at the 5:34 mark. The Late Late Show with James Corden on YouTube

8. Camilla Cabello Salty Facts/YouTube The "Señorita" singer can do a lot more than roll her "Rs," she's got the unique ability to fold her tongue into a scallop shape thanks to a passive gene.

9. Zendaya This triple-threat can sing, dance, and act, but nothing is more impressive than her strange ability to eat ice cream with her teeth. Watch Zendaya scarf down the cold dessert without so much as flinching in Vanity Fair's "Secret Talent Theater" video. Vanity Fair on YouTube

10. Rihanna Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images Walking in high heels on level ground is no easy feat, yet Rihanna somehow manages to walk on sewer grates in stilettos without so much as a stumble. This is either a secret talent or sorcery.

11. Beyoncé Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images As a multifaceted artist that commands the stage with killer moves, it should come as no surprise that Beyoncé can move way more than her hips. She can cross her eyes, then shake them (while crossed), wiggle her ears, and flare her nostrils in two different places. Daily Updates on YouTube

12. Niall Horan Isabel Infantes - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images If singing ever fails, Horan has a promising career as a dolphin impersonator. OliviaNicole6596 on YouTube

13. Jessie J Thanks to a wild imagination, as a child Jessie J used to pretend she was stuck in a box, and for that reason, could only sing with her mouth closed. Watch at the 1:35 mark. The Graham Norton Show on YouTube

14. Bella Thorne ZAK BENNETT/AFP/Getty Images Sorry to upstage the previously mentioned Cabello, but Thorne can take tongue tricks to the next level, creating really weird waves with hers at the 0:22 mark in the video below. TheLegendkiller on YouTube

15. Ed Sheeran If you think it's impressive to fit a few marshmallows in your mouth, prepare to be amazed (or weirded out) by the 55 Maltesers Ed Sheeran can cram into his mouth at once. Watch at the 3:56 mark. The Late Late Show with James Corden on YouTube

16. Cara Delevingne Charley Gallay/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Delevingne is a triple threat. She can act, model, and beatbox. Check out her incredible skillz below. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on YouTube

17. Daniel Radcliffe Tongue-twisters are hard, and rapping them is even harder, but Radcliffe does it with ease. It's like magic. Check him out rapping "Alphabet Aerobics" at the 1:00 mark. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on YouTube

18. Rebel Wilson Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images This actor is a ninja hiding in plain sight. Wilson is able to wield a pair of nunchucks like it's NBD. Watch her work her impressive moves at the 1:53 mark. The Graham Norton Show on YouTube

19. Dakota Johnson Flossing reached new heights when Johnson showcased she could fit a whole lot more than dental floss between the gap in between her front teeth with Vanity Fair in February 2017. Vanity Fair on YouTube