20 Celebrities With Secret Talents That'll Blow Your Mind
Celebrities tend to be associated with a singular claim to fame. Actors are incredibly good at crying on cue, so they're famous for acting. Musical artists are really good at belting out bops on key, so they get their notoriety for that. Those winning traits are why they're famous, but have you ever considered they are just like their fans. By that, I mean they too possess strange, unique, or even humorous talents and hobbies? Some of Hollywood's faves are blessed with little-known talents that are just as impressive as the ones you already know about. These celebrities with secret talents will absolutely blow your mind.
What's almost as astonishing as these unique talents, is how some celebrities stumbled upon them. For some, it was through sheer boredom. Like, you'll never believe who learned how to to sing with their mouth closed because they liked pretending they were stuck in a box as a child. Then, there are other celebrities who developed their impressive talent through an affinity for unique hobbies, like the mastery of nunchuks or dirt biking. In an alternative universe, these mind-blowing talents are probably how they make a living, but in this timeline, their secret talent is just part of a fun list for your entertainment.
1. Selena Gomez
This party trick takes a great deal of eye-mouth coordination, and Gomez has got it. The singer can spit a wad of gum into the air and catch it in her mouth. Check it out below at the 2:40 mark.
2. Taylor Swift
You might get a little grossed out, but this popstar is double-jointed and can put both her elbows in places they shouldn't go. Dare to watch at the 3:37 mark.
3. Gigi Hadid
Before she rocked the runway, Hadid rocked a microphone. She was a back-up singer on Josh Groban's 2007 Christmas album, Noel. Hadid and Groban even had this Twitter exchange in November 2014, commemorating her appearance on the album.
Listen out for Hadid's sweet message at the 3:51 mark.
4. Ariana Grande
It's one thing to be an incredible singer, and it's another thing to be able to impersonate every other incredible singer on the planet. Grande is a world class musical impressionist, perfectly imitating Celine Dion, Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears, and more while singing regularly on the late-night circuit.
5. Kendall Jenner
During "73 Questions" With Vogue, Kendall Jenner revealed she's more than a model. She's a bird whisperer, or chirper, rather. Watch at the 5:47 mark below.
6. Hailey Baldwin
This hidden talent pretty much makes Baldwin the life of any party. The model can open a bottle of beer with her teeth. Watch her do it at the 4:47 mark.
7. Justin Bieber
Bieber can solve a Rubik's cube in two minutes flat, and you better Belieb it. Watch at the 5:34 mark.
8. Camilla Cabello
The "Señorita" singer can do a lot more than roll her "Rs," she's got the unique ability to fold her tongue into a scallop shape thanks to a passive gene.
9. Zendaya
This triple-threat can sing, dance, and act, but nothing is more impressive than her strange ability to eat ice cream with her teeth. Watch Zendaya scarf down the cold dessert without so much as flinching in Vanity Fair's "Secret Talent Theater" video.
10. Rihanna
Walking in high heels on level ground is no easy feat, yet Rihanna somehow manages to walk on sewer grates in stilettos without so much as a stumble. This is either a secret talent or sorcery.
11. Beyoncé
As a multifaceted artist that commands the stage with killer moves, it should come as no surprise that Beyoncé can move way more than her hips. She can cross her eyes, then shake them (while crossed), wiggle her ears, and flare her nostrils in two different places.
12. Niall Horan
If singing ever fails, Horan has a promising career as a dolphin impersonator.
13. Jessie J
Thanks to a wild imagination, as a child Jessie J used to pretend she was stuck in a box, and for that reason, could only sing with her mouth closed. Watch at the 1:35 mark.
14. Bella Thorne
Sorry to upstage the previously mentioned Cabello, but Thorne can take tongue tricks to the next level, creating really weird waves with hers at the 0:22 mark in the video below.
15. Ed Sheeran
If you think it's impressive to fit a few marshmallows in your mouth, prepare to be amazed (or weirded out) by the 55 Maltesers Ed Sheeran can cram into his mouth at once. Watch at the 3:56 mark.
16. Cara Delevingne
Delevingne is a triple threat. She can act, model, and beatbox. Check out her incredible skillz below.
17. Daniel Radcliffe
Tongue-twisters are hard, and rapping them is even harder, but Radcliffe does it with ease. It's like magic. Check him out rapping "Alphabet Aerobics" at the 1:00 mark.
18. Rebel Wilson
This actor is a ninja hiding in plain sight. Wilson is able to wield a pair of nunchucks like it's NBD. Watch her work her impressive moves at the 1:53 mark.
19. Dakota Johnson
Flossing reached new heights when Johnson showcased she could fit a whole lot more than dental floss between the gap in between her front teeth with Vanity Fair in February 2017.
20. Dr. Phil
Audiences are used to seeing this doctor and his no-nonsense talks with troubled guests and their families on his TV show. Turns out, Dr. Phil is no-nonsense on the road, too. He knows his way around a dirt bike. Watch Dr. Phil pop a wheelie at the 2:35 mark.