If you're single and ready to mingle, it can seem like dating apps are the greatest and most convenient invention ever. All those options right there waiting to be explored in your pocket. It's all so easy-breezy... until you make a match and are suddenly put on the spot to come up with some killer icebreaker. Something that will leave them intrigued, but will also set the mood for both who you are and what kind of connection you're actually after. It's a lot of pressure, so having a few handy romantic opening lines for dating apps that you can roll out when you match can make the experience much less stressful and a lot more flirty and fun — and after all, isn't that the point?

If you are typically not someone who's comfortable making the first move, it can be surprisingly stressful to get the conversation rolling. But it doesn't have to be. The opening line is also kind of like a first impression, so you probably don't want to be boring and just say "hi" — for one thing, that doesn't really invite the person to respond. One important thing to keep in mind is that they may be feeling just as nervous or awkward as you are, so consider giving them a prompt that is easy and even fun to answer, or by opening up with a confidence-boosting compliment. It also doesn't hurt to be a little cheeky and funny. The other thing about the opening line is that it helps set the temperature of the conversation, so if what you are after is something a little more romantic, it's fine to lean into that vibe. If that's the case, try these opening lines next time, so that you aren't stuck with just a boring "hey."

1. Are you sure your name isn’t fire? Because you are smoking hot.

2. Are you as beautiful on the inside as you are on the outside?

3. What song best describes your love life?

4. Before we go out, I’m going to need to see your criminal record, because it can’t be legal to be that hot!

5. "I want to use my coupons for free hugs on you." — Modern Family

6. What’s the most romantic thing you’ve ever done?

7. Serious question: Are you an alien? Because I think my heart was just abducted.

8. Do you have a map? Because I just keep getting lost in your eyes. Ugh, cheesy, I know, but seriously they are gorg!

9. Can you do magic? Because as soon as I saw you everyone else just up and disappeared.

10. “I am well balanced and stable, but willing to let you knock me off my feet." — Unknown

11. Are you on a crime spree? Because I think you just stole my heart.

12. Are you ready for some smooth math moves? Here we go. Are you an angle? Because you're so acute.

13. If you were a household item you’d have to be a broom… because you just swept me off my feet.

14. Is that a smartphone in your pocket, or are you just "appy" to see me?

15. What's the most romantic thing someone's ever done for you?

16. What do you say we start of with the most important question: How would you describe the perfect kiss?

17. I guess now I’m an organ donor — because I am ready to give you my heart.

18. If you could do anything and go anywhere, what would be the most perfect date ever?

19. I had a really great opening line, but you’re so cute I got all distracted and forgot it.

See, not so hard after all! Just keep it light and flirty and who knows what it can lead to! Have fun.