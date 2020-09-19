17 One Direction Lyrics About Love, Sex, & All The 'Little Things'

Despite their infamous breakup in 2015, One Direction fans still stan the boy-band to this day — and not just because they're all certified heartthrobs. Yes, all five members consistently delivered swoon-worthy looks — whether they were doing press for an album, on the red carpet, or on tour — and continue to kill it in their solo careers. But more than anything, Directioners still stand by them because of the way their music makes them feel. The best One Direction lyrics about love and sex are the ones that make your first date, fifth date, one-night stand, or wedding day feel like a movie.

From late-night yearning to unconditional love, 1D's catalog encompasses the whole spectrum of emotions that come with pursuing romance or chasing lust. (And a fair share of heartbreak.) Here are 17 of the best, dating-related 1D tidbits that are evocative AF.

1. "I know you've never loved the crinkles by your eyes / When you smile, you've never loved your stomach or your thighs / The dimples in your back at the bottom of your spine / But I’ll love them endlessly." — "Little Things"

2. "The consequences of falling out / Are something I’m having nightmares about / And these are the reasons I'm crying out to be with ya." — "Olivia"

3. "And truly, madly, deeply, I am / Foolishly, completely falling / And somehow you kicked all my walls in / So baby, say you’ll always keep me." — "Truly, Madly, Deeply"

4. "I find your lips so kissable / And your kiss unmissable / Your fingertips so touchable / And your eyes irresistible." — "Irresistible"

6. "I'm missing half of me when we're apart / Now you know me, for your eyes only." — "If I Could Fly"

7. "Got the taste on my tongue / I don't want to wash away the night before." — "No Control"

8. "But if you like causing trouble up in hotel rooms/ And if you like having secret little rendezvous / If you like to do the things you know that we shouldn't do / Then, baby, I'm perfect / Baby I'm perfect for you." — "Perfect"

9. "Feel you on my neck while I'm calling a taxi / Climbing over me while I climb in the backseat." — "Temporary Fix"

10. "Girl, don't leave me all alone in this hotel / And these shades can hide us from the streets yeah / One weekend I'll promise that I'll never tell." — "Change Your Ticket"

11. "And if we get together, yeah, get together / Don't let the pictures leave your phone." — "Live While We’re Young"

12. "I want you to hit the pedal heavy metal, show me you care / I want you to rock me." — "Rock Me"

13. "Best I ever had / Hips don't lie / You make me wanna... One more night." — "Better Than Words"

14. "Feels like snow in September but I always will remember / You were my summer love." — "Summer Love"

15. "So your friend's been telling me / You've been sleeping with my sweater / And that you can't stop missing me / Bet my friend's been telling you I'm not doing much better." — "Half A Heart"

16. "All of the rumors, all of the fights / But we always find a way to make it out alive." — "History"

17. "I wish that I could take you to the stars / I'd never let you fall and break your heart / And if you wanna cry or fall apart / I'll be there to hold you." — "Through The Dark"

Whether you're single, dating, in a situationship, or finding your forever, 1D's repertoire will deliver the perfect background track to "the story of your life."