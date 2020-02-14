Long before Kris Jenner became one of the most famous women in Hollywood, she was just an easy-going California girl with the style and grace of a queen. While Jenner's appearance has evolved over the years, she's always been a true fashion icon, and throwback pics of the momager never cease to amaze fans. These 17 old photos of Kris Jenner prove she was always the HBIC.

Whether snapped sporting feathered bangs, a chic pixie cut (which she still rocks to this day), or a makeup-free look as she posed with one of her six kids, all of her old-school photos are iconic. Though there was no social media back in the day, luckily for fans, Jenner's younger years were well-documented in Polaroids.

Jenner didn't become a household name until the '00s, but her beauty routine started way before then, and all those years of self-care were well worth it.

"I think really good skin starts when you're young," Jenner said during a May 2019 interview with Refinery29. "When I was really young, I realized the value of a super-creamy moisturizer and getting facials from time to time to really help take care of my skin."

Now, in her 60s, Jenner is just as fabulous as ever. Scroll down to take a look back at 17 old photos of Jenner that are seriously gorgeous AF.

1. A Pretty Pirate Move over Mrs. George, Jenner was the OG cool mom with this super-sexy pirate Halloween costume. I mean, hello, thigh-high boots!

2. A Stunning Smile With a fresh face, Jenner was a natural beauty as she held baby Kylie.

3. Kourtney K. Vibes Posing with a friend, a young Jenner looked like a version of her oldest daughter. Talk about strong genes.

4. Classic Beauty Jenner looked like an '80s movie star with her Farrah Fawcett hairstyle.

5. Edgy Mom Jenner was on trend in the early '00s with the then-popular spiky bob haircut.

6. Picture Perfect Jenner has always had enviable cheekbones (that she totally passed down to her daughters).

7. That Tan, Though Jenner got real about sun safety during her Refinery29 interview in 2019, admitting she wasn't always careful about it. "When I was growing up, we just put baby oil and iodine all over and sat there with a reflector on the beach and it was as much sun as we could get," she explained. "We didn’t know any better. Now, this generation really takes care of themselves in a way that we just weren’t educated to back in the day."

8. Beach Babes Jenner didn't let having a toddler stop her from slaying in a tiny bikini.

9. Cool & Classic Jenner could have played a character in Mad Men in her '60s-esque yellow summer dress and matching hat.

10. Ageless If I cropped Kendall out of this photo, fans wouldn't be able to tell if this was taken yesterday, or years ago.

11. Ski Bunnies Decades before Kylie started hitting the slopes in epic snowsuits with daughter Stormi, Jenner was a cold weather fashionista first.

12. She Rocks a Mean Red Lip Jenner's love of makeup was definitely passed down to her daughters, as were their million-dollar smiles.

13. Hair Goals Jenner always seems to have the brightest smile when she's posing with her kids.

14. Casual Cutie Even when Jenner could walk out of her house without paparazzi snapping pics, she was still always dressed to impress.

15. Pretty in Pink Kourtney definitely looks just like her mom, and it seems they started twinning young with matching pink overalls and white sunglasses.

16. Bombshell Jenner was all about a statement necklace, even back in her younger years.