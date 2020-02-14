17 Old Photos Of Kris Jenner That Have Me Convinced She Was Always The HBIC
Long before Kris Jenner became one of the most famous women in Hollywood, she was just an easy-going California girl with the style and grace of a queen. While Jenner's appearance has evolved over the years, she's always been a true fashion icon, and throwback pics of the momager never cease to amaze fans. These 17 old photos of Kris Jenner prove she was always the HBIC.
Whether snapped sporting feathered bangs, a chic pixie cut (which she still rocks to this day), or a makeup-free look as she posed with one of her six kids, all of her old-school photos are iconic. Though there was no social media back in the day, luckily for fans, Jenner's younger years were well-documented in Polaroids.
Jenner didn't become a household name until the '00s, but her beauty routine started way before then, and all those years of self-care were well worth it.
"I think really good skin starts when you're young," Jenner said during a May 2019 interview with Refinery29. "When I was really young, I realized the value of a super-creamy moisturizer and getting facials from time to time to really help take care of my skin."
Now, in her 60s, Jenner is just as fabulous as ever. Scroll down to take a look back at 17 old photos of Jenner that are seriously gorgeous AF.
1. A Pretty Pirate
3. Kourtney K. Vibes
6. Picture Perfect
7. That Tan, Though
Jenner got real about sun safety during her Refinery29 interview in 2019, admitting she wasn't always careful about it.
"When I was growing up, we just put baby oil and iodine all over and sat there with a reflector on the beach and it was as much sun as we could get," she explained. "We didn’t know any better. Now, this generation really takes care of themselves in a way that we just weren’t educated to back in the day."