17 'Friends' Holiday Quotes For Instagram Captions Even Mr. Heckles Would Love

The Friends theme song promises to "be there for you," and that's never more true than around the holidays. After all, it's the time of year best spent with loved ones, and TV's favorite group of buddies knows how to do it right. Not only do the characters on the classic TV show always have (nearly) picture-perfect celebrations, but they also always have just the right joke to say to add an extra dose of cheer. With that in mind, it's no wonder Friends holiday quotes make perfect Instagram captions, no matter what festivities you're taking part in.

The characters of Friends are known for their festive, albeit often unconventional, celebrations around the holidays. There's the Christmas that Phoebe collects dying trees so they have a home for the holidays, and the time she gets a little too aggressive when collecting money for charity. But Lisa Kudrow's character isn't the only one at the center of these kooky Christmas episodes. When you're talking about Friends holiday moments, you can't forget the iconic Holiday Armadillo, the character Ross (David Schwimmer) creates in order to teach his son Ben about Hanukkah.

At this point, pretty much anything that comes from the mouth of any of the six characters is quotable, especially when it comes to the holiday episodes. So whether it's Phoebe, the Holiday Armadillo, or any of the other Friends talking, these quotes are perfect for any festive Instagram post.

