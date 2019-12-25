17 'Friends' Holiday Quotes For Instagram Captions Even Mr. Heckles Would Love
The Friends theme song promises to "be there for you," and that's never more true than around the holidays. After all, it's the time of year best spent with loved ones, and TV's favorite group of buddies knows how to do it right. Not only do the characters on the classic TV show always have (nearly) picture-perfect celebrations, but they also always have just the right joke to say to add an extra dose of cheer. With that in mind, it's no wonder Friends holiday quotes make perfect Instagram captions, no matter what festivities you're taking part in.
The characters of Friends are known for their festive, albeit often unconventional, celebrations around the holidays. There's the Christmas that Phoebe collects dying trees so they have a home for the holidays, and the time she gets a little too aggressive when collecting money for charity. But Lisa Kudrow's character isn't the only one at the center of these kooky Christmas episodes. When you're talking about Friends holiday moments, you can't forget the iconic Holiday Armadillo, the character Ross (David Schwimmer) creates in order to teach his son Ben about Hanukkah.
At this point, pretty much anything that comes from the mouth of any of the six characters is quotable, especially when it comes to the holiday episodes. So whether it's Phoebe, the Holiday Armadillo, or any of the other Friends talking, these quotes are perfect for any festive Instagram post.
- "I'm the Holiday Armadillo! I'm a friend of Santa's and he sent me here to wish you a 'Merry Christmas!'" — Ross
- "Here's to a lousy Christmas, and a crappy New Year!" — Ross and Rachel
- "Went to the store, sat on Santa's lap, asked him to bring my friends all kinds of crap. He said all you need is to write them a song. Now you haven't heard it yet, so don't try to sing along... No don't sing along. Monica, Monica have a happy Hanukkah. Saw Santa Claus, he said hello to Ross. And please tell Joey, Christmas will be snowy. And Rachel and Chandler, hasuhwmgg hangler..." — Phoebe
- "Ugly Naked Guy is decorating his tree! Oh my god, you should see the size of his Christmas balls." — Phoebe
- "It's like night of the living dead Christmas trees." — Chandler
- "Happy Christmas Eve Eve!" — Phoebe
- "What if she gets you one great present, two medium presents, and then a bunch of little presents? And you've just gotten her one great present? I mean, that's just gonna make her feel bad. Why would you do that to her Chandler? Why? Why?" — Rachel
- "There's coconut in the Hanukkah Menor-eos." — Ross
- "But I didn't get to shake my belly like a bowl fully of jelly." — Chandler
- "My New Year's resolution is to learn how to play guitar. You know those special skills I have listed on my resumé? I would love it if one of those was true." — Joey
- "Don't you have to be claymation to say stuff like that?" — Chandler
- "The charity's on fire!" — Phoebe
- "I am gonna be happy this year. I am gonna make myself happy." — Ross
- "Wow, Monica’s letting other people help decorate her tree! Did someone get her drunk again or... ?" — Ross
- "1999! The Year of Joey!" — Joey
- "My New Year's resolution is to pilot a commercial jet plane." — Phoebe
- "Chandler, you being here is the greatest Christmas present I could have ever imagined. Now give me my real gift." — Phoebe