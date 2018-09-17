I don’t think anything can be done about this but I don’t think people should publicize their relationships so much on social media. I can’t regulate what people say about people they love, but posting pictures and love letters on social media every single day is a bit excessive. You don’t have to post multiple pictures and love letters on every social media channel to prove to everyone how great your relationship is.

—/u/fergiefergz

All right, now it's time to go forth and put some new rules into place with the people we're dating. We've got this, people!

