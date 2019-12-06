16 Tweets About 'A Christmas Prince 3' That Are Royally Hilarious

When a movie is as goofy and over the top as A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby, half the fine of watching it is talking to other people about it. After all when a movie spends a good portion of its runtime having characters rehash everything that's happened over FaceTime, you know people can make some pretty good jokes about it. As the third installment in Netflix's Christmas Prince series of movies, this movie lives up to legacy of ridiculous holiday fun that its predecessors set. These tweets about A Christmas Prince 3 show just how much all of Twitter is appreciating it.

In the world of A Christmas Prince, big milestones seem to only happen around the holidays. In the first movie, journalist Amber (Rose McIver) spends December traveling to the small European country of Aldovia to write about Prince Richard (Ben Lamb)... and falling in love with him. A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding then follows the journey toward their Christmastime wedding. And now in A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby, King Richard and Queen Amber are expecting a baby right around, you guessed it, Christmas. The movie also involves a 600-year-old peace treaty and an ancient curse, but all of that doesn't get in the way of light-hearted Christmas festivities.

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby is the third movie in the series, and a lot of fans on Twitter are making it clear that they're ready for even more Aldovian adventures. Some fans have suggestions for how the Christmas Prince franchise can go on and on... and on and on.

It really is an understatement to say that fans were excited to return to Aldovia for A Christmas Prince 3. There are some people who set aside their entire day to watch and revel in the movie's frivolous fun, which is truly quite the commitment.

Luckily, for the true fans, it seems like all their time and dedication was worth it, because the movie delivered.

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby is available on Netflix now.