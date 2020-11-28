Whether or not you consider yourself a "hat person", it certainly seems impossible to get through the colder months without some kind of head covering. And if you're style-focused on top of that, it can really feel like a struggle to balance fashion and function when the temps dip a little low for comfort. Thankfully, there are so many stylish winter hats for women these days that it's easy to find one that perfectly complements your wardrobe.

As with any accessory, when it comes to shopping for a fashionable winter hat, it all boils down to your personal style. If you like to keep your outfits classic, a chic fedora or a slouchy beanie might be the perfect pick. If you like your accessories to make a statement, opt for a bold faux-fur pillbox hat or a leopard-print knit option. Or, if you're a big proponent of the normcore trend, then you may want a classic snug beanie or a furry bucket hat.

Of course, to keep the weather in mind, you should also consider material. After all, a cold-weather accessory wouldn't be a reliable if it didn't provide some level of warmth. While many knit caps are made from acrylic or polyester, you can also find ones with plush fleece lining, or one that's made of faux fur. And for the ultimate in coziness, look for ones crafted from cashmere or wool.

Up ahead, the best winter hats for every wardrobe. The best part? They're all $60 or less.

1. This Slouchy Beanie That's A Cold-Weather Staple FURTALK Slouchy Fleece-Lined Knit Beanie $14 | Amazon See On Amazon This slouchy beanie epitomizes the classic-cool silhouette with a thick knit and cozy-warm feel. Fully lined with extra-soft fleece, it's the perfect companion for chilly winter days. Among the more than 3,300 reviewers who gave it a five-star rating, this satisfied shopper attested to its comfort: "I live in the Midwest. I am a 'warm hat' connoisseur out of need. These are the SOFTEST I have ever come across! They are super warm and snuggly like your favorite blanket." Choose from 35 colors, or one of the two-pack options. Available colors: 57

2. A Classic Felt Fedora With A Chic Belt Detail Lisianthus Belt-Buckle Fedora Hat $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Is there any hat that makes you look instantly put together better than a classic fedora? This one brings all the boho vibes with a chic belt detail, which you can easily remove if it doesn't suit your style. With over 11,500 five-star ratings, shoppers raved over its versatility and adjustability (it has an interior drawcord that can be sized to fit) — and, of course, its super-affordable price. "This hat FAR exceeded all expectations," expressed one reviewer. "Never thought of myself of a fedora girl until I tried it on, and boy am I glad that I did! It's come to the point where I don't leave the house without it." Available colors: 21

3. This Stylish Chunky Pom-Pom Beanie That Comes In A Rainbow Of Colors PAGE ONE Chunky Cable-Knit Pompom Beanie $14 | Amazon See On Amazon When it comes to stylish winter hats, pom-pom beanies are pretty much ubiquitous. This pick is extra chunky — with a cool, crocheted cable knit — and a sizable, statement-making, pom-pom on top. Beyond that, its toasty sherpa lining ensures you won't want to take it off when temps dip. "LOVE this soft and super cozy warm cap," a fan exclaimed. "A fashion statement while being so practical. Can't believe how well made it is with the plush and warm lining. I loved it so much I bought it in almost every color. Really recommend!" Or, you can also opt for a similar version with, count 'em, two pom-poms. Available colors: 25

4. A Wide-Brim Floppy Wool Hat That Exudes Elegance Bienvenu Wide-Brim Wool Floppy Hat $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from luxe felted wool, this floppy fedora exemplifies class. Its wide brim is so elegant, while the interior size-adjusting cinch makes it practical, too. Whether you're wearing it on vacation, to brunch, or on a snowy day, it's such a classic piece that dresses up any look. One reviewer raved that they "look so stylish without even hardly trying." Another noted its versatility: "This hat is amazing. I purposefully bought it to use in both, hot and colder sunny weather in San Francisco. The material is great. [...] It does fold! I shoved it into my backpack a few times, and it bounced back well. Great purchase." Available colors: 15

5. A Timeless Cashmere Beanie With The Perfect Amount Of Slouch WaySoft 100% Cashmere Beanie $47 | Amazon See On Amazon A pure cashmere slouchy beanie is a timeless style that's worth every penny thanks to its super lightweight feel that provides supreme warmth. Shoppers especially loved how soft it is, and one even claimed that it's "the most beautiful beanie" they've ever had. Another agreed: "Loved this! Purchased it on a whim and the quality totally surprised me — it came in a beautiful white box with tissue paper. [...] Could totally work as a gift. I got it in beige and will definitely be getting a few more. Price is pretty reasonable too!" Available colors: 16

6. A Set Of Two Rib-Knit Beanies In Tie-Dye Prints & Solids Funky Junque Tie-Dye & Solid Beanies (2-Pack) $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Tie-dye is having a major fashion moment, so it totally makes sense that this stylish trend would find its way into winter dressing — like this beanie two-pack. Designed with a chunky ribbed knit and a thick cuff, this hat offers a look both slouchy and snug, and because you get two options you can easily change it up when the mood strikes. As with all tie-dyed styles, keep in mind that the colors will look slightly different from the images due to the nature of the dying process. On this same product page, you'll also find each color sold individually. Available colors: 16

7. A Faux-Fur Pillbox Hat That Is Seriously Luxe Futrzane Faux Fur Hat $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Designed to look like real fur, this pillbox hat comes in over 20 color options, all of which are lined with über-soft fleece. And, because it's so elegant, you can wear it everywhere, from your next wintry vacation to date night and beyond. "I was watching Doctor Zhivago one night and purchased this hat," one shopper confessed. "I thought it might be 'too much', but I get sincere compliments every time I wear it. It's very warm and looks like real fur." Available colors: 22

8. A Très-Chic Beret That's Made Of 100% Wool NYFASHION101 Classic Wool Beret $11 | Amazon See On Amazon It's a classic for a reason — the endlessly versatile beret is so effortlessly stylish, no matter how you wear it. This pick is made from pure wool, so it's super warm and perfect for all of your go-to winter looks, both casual and dressed-up. "I've had this beret for a long time now and I can't stop wearing it," raved one fan. "I'm definitely buying more because I love it so much!" Choose from over 40 colors, including four animal-print options. Available colors: 42

9. A Cult-Favorite Beanie With Over 38,000 5-Star Reviews Carhartt Acrylic Watch Hat $17 | Amazon See On Amazon It's not just you — this cult-favorite Carhartt beanie is literally everywhere, and with good reason. With an overall 4.8-star rating from 45,000+ reviews, this classic style doesn't disappoint. Despite its lighter weight, you can trust that it'll keep you warm, as the brand is known and trusted for creating toasty all-weather pieces for everyone. "WOW! I did NOT expect to like this item so much," exclaimed one reviewer. "If you're hesitant like I was, DON'T BE! This hat is soo comfy this time of year!!" Available colors: 28

10. This Cozy Trapper Hat Made From Real Shearling Zavelio Shearling Leather Trapper Hat $45 | Amazon See On Amazon Utmost coziness is guaranteed with this genuine sheepskin shearling trapper hat. Though it's also referred to as an "aviator hat," it's based on the classic Russian ushanka style, and the flaps can be worn loose, or tied at either the crown or back of the hat, making it an ultra-versatile pick. "This thing is the coolest hat I've ever had. I absolutely love it," claimed one customer, who returned a year later to update their review, adding: "I've had this over a year now and have been very pleased with how it's held up; still looks new and is warm as ever. The weather has been -20 F and this hat makes more of a difference than I would have believed. Seriously worth the money!" Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

11. Or, A Cable-Knit Option With Faux Fur OMECHY Knit Trapper Hat $18 | Amazon See On Amazon If shearling isn't your thing, or you're looking for something more budget-friendly, consider a snuggly-cute cable-knit trapper hat. This one has faux-fur trim but is lined with a cushy fleece that helps prevent static cling and is plenty toasty, according to reviewers. Its braided ties and fluffy pom-pom make this a seriously adorable take on a practical silhouette. Available colors: 7

12. This Playful Option With A Fun Tassel Detail HUAMULAN Pom-Pom Ear Flap Beanie $16 | Amazon See On Amazon This chunky-knit beanie is downright adorable with its pom-pom-adorned ear flap tassels and multicolor design. Fleece lining adds to the cozy feeling, while a clever V-shaped notch in back allows room for a low ponytail. One shopper raved: "I love these beanies. They are so cute on. They are very well made. [...] This is perfect for me to keep my head and ears warm." Available colors: 12

13. This Clever Beanie That You Can Pull Your Ponytail Through (& It Comes In 100+ Colors) C.C Knit Ponytail Beanie $15 | Amazon See On Amazon If you've ever felt the struggle of wanting to wear your hair up while keeping your head warm, this knit beanie is a real problem-solver. With an opening at the crown, you can pull your ponytail or bun through. And, because the opening is so discreet, you can still wear it like a regular beanie if you prefer. "This is probably one of the best purchases I've ever made," explained one shopper. "I know it's just a hat, but every winter I've fought with my long thick hair and unless you can relate, you will never understand how wonderful and brilliant this design is. Pure genius." If you like the look but don’t need to accommodate a ponytail, this brand makes a highly rated classic beanie in just as many colors. Available colors: 118

14. A Trendy Bucket Hat Made With Fuzzy Faux Fur Muryobao Faux Fur Bucket Hat $15 | Amazon See On Amazon A sherpa bucket hat that proves the silhouette can be worn in winter. This divisive style is undeniably trendy regardless of texture — but this one features a fuzzy sherpa material with a built-in moisture-wicking band that makes it perfect for chillier temps. Plus, it has a size-adjusting drawcord inside to ensure your best fit. Available colors: 7

15. This Leopard Print Set With A Matching Beanie, Scarf, & Gloves ADUO Leopard-Print Knitted Hat, Scarf, & Gloves Set $16 | Amazon See On Amazon A mix-and-match beanie, scarf, and gloves set in a fierce leopard print — could it get any more The beanie has an adorable pom-pom on top, the infinity scarf has plush lining, and the gloves are touchscreen-compatible. Wear them separately or all at once for ultimate matchy-matchy look. "I bought it for a trip to Colorado," explained one shopper of its winter functionality. "Gloves are special, hats and scarves are lifesavers! The scarf was so warm that I could pull it up to my nose as we sledded down the snowy mountains." Available colors: 3