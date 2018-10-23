Going on bad dates is practically a universal experience that everyone will deal with at some point. Well, mostly everyone. If you're one of the few people who hasn't been on a bad date, I'm jealous. Still, most of us understand the agony of a terrible date, and these tweets about bad dates are all you need to remember that you're not alone. Sure, maybe your bad date included one too many racist jokes, or involved a ridiculus amount of stories about their ex. But we've all had our fair share of bad dates, and hearing these stories from real people might help you move on from yours faster.

Whether you went on a bad date with your current partner and it turned out OK, or you were out with a match and it went so terribly you ended up storming out the door, you'll likely relate to at least one of these tweets. Hopefully, no matter where you are in your romantic life right now, you've recovered from that one bad date back in 2014 that ended in regret and a pint of Ben and Jerry's. If enough time has passed that you can properly laugh at what went down without cringing (too much), read on!

1 Get it, Sally. Honestly, though, if I go on a bad date with you, I fully expect to be paid back for my time wasted listening to you go on and on about celery juice.

2 This is a stunning realization. What if I'm the bad date and the person on a bad date? Gulp.

3 Honestly, this is a great way to fizzle out a date naturally. If your date sucks, just try discussing boring topics. That way, if your date is unaware of how badly things are going, they'll get clued in soon enough.

4 Or try this alternative method. Seriously, don't be afraid to leave a bad date. If it sucks, then there's no point in wasting either one of your time with awkward conversation. Make something up, make a graceful exit, go home, and read that book that's been sitting on your shelf, instead.

5 Also, not a bad idea for ending a date early. Although if your date gets excited about this notion and wants to prolong your outing, you might be in a bit of a pickle.

6 Seriously. Truly terrible.

7 Dogs change everything. OK, who among us hasn't stayed out on a date or even in a relationship longer than we intended because a dog was involved? We're all guilty.

8 Send help. If you don't have that one friend on standby to get you out of a bad date, then make that arrangement ASAP.

9 Exactly. Always be prepared.

10 OK but why is this so funny? Honestly if I were on a date and someone did this to me, I'd probably laugh out loud, then cry. But still, I'd get the message.

11 So, not everyone wants to hear about my dog's bowel movements? He's so cute, though!

12 A spooky escape option. It might freak them out so much that they don't even try to text you again, and you'll have an amazing story, so it's a win-win.

13 Straight out of a movie! See? This is why it pays to have a twin.

14 It might get them to leave? This might actually be a good tactic if you're just ready for the date to end and they haven't taken the hint.