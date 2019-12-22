Once you and your partner emerge from the love bubble known as the honeymoon phase, one of the first things you're probably going to want to do is meet each other's families. It's an opportunity to invite some new, amazing people into your life, including your partner's siblings. They can become some of your best friends and greatest allies. If you've already connected, or want to but don't know where to start, then texting your partner's sister something she'll appreciate can open up additional opportunities for that relationship to grow.

The idea of reaching out to someone whose opinion of you can make such an impact on your partner can feel really nerve-wracking, but it doesn't have to be. Easing into this budding friendship is really all about being friendly and making the conversation flow naturally. Here are some ideas to get you started.

Send A Follow-Up Message About A Previous Conversation.

The trickiest part about of texting your partner's sister might simply be breaking the ice. One easy way to make reaching out feel natural is to follow up on a conversation you had previously.

1. Hey, I can’t stop thinking about that [*insert food item here*] you made at Thanksgiving. I’d love the recipe if you don’t mind sharing!

2. Hi! I'm still laughing about [*insert something that happened or a story they told when you were together here*]. Just wanted to share.

3. Hi! I keep thinking about what you said about [*insert topic here*] and I agree so much. I’d love to talk more about it when you have time.

Invite Them To Do Something Together.

If you want to bond with your partner's sister, some additional face-to-face time is a great place to start.

4. Hey! I know this is random, but I really had fun with you the other day and I’d love to hang out sometime.

5. Hi! My friends and I are having a girls' night and I’d love it if you’d join us.

6. Hey! Want to go get coffee together later?

Ask Them For Advice.

Show your partner’s sister that you respect her and her opinions by asking her for advice.

7. Hi! I was wondering if I could pick your brain about [*insert something they have expertise about here*].

8. Hiya, I noticed what an amazing job you did with the decorations at [*insert event here*]. If you have a sec, I’d love your advice for [*insert event you're planning here*].

9. Hey there, [*insert your partner's name here*] mentioned that you're really familiar with [*insert topic here*] and I'd love to get your perspective if you have some time to chat.

Send A Thoughtful Message.

Sending a quick and thoughtful message can be a great way to show her that you’re paying attention and that you care.

10. Hiya! [*insert your partner's name here*] says today is your [*insert event here*] and I just wanted to say good luck!

11. Happy birthday! I hope you have an amazing day. I owe you a drink next time I see you.

12. Heya, the last time we talked you mentioned you had [*insert event here*] coming up. Just wanted to send you a quick message to say I’m sending all the good vibes your way!

Ask About Their Interests.

A message asking about something you know your partner's sister is into or that's close to their heart can be a great opportunity to bond.

13. OMG! Tonight's the finale of [*insert favorite show here*]! Are you freaking out as much as I am right now?

14. Heya, did you see this? I’d love to know what you think about it. [*Send link to a news story on a topic they care about.*]

15. I was thinking about volunteering for [*insert cause they care about here*]. but I’m not sure how to go about it. Any advice on where to get started?

Bonding with your partner’s sibling may feel a bit awkward at first, but it can be so rewarding. Don't be afraid to take the initiative and put yourself out there. Chances are, they'll appreciate it. Who knows? You may even end up with a new friend for life.