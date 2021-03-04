Being friends with benefits with someone can feel a lot easier to get into gracefully than it can to get out that way — especially if you were friends before the bennies entered the equation. But if you're ready to end that part of your dynamic, then sending a text when you’re over hooking up can be a great way to let your FWB know that it's time to head back into the friends-only zone.

It might be tempting in this situation just to avoid the issue altogether by going radio silent. That's an option, but not if you want to continue the friendship. If that's the case, then as life coach Nina Rubin previously told Elite Daily, there's no need to ghost. "You’ve been intimate and they likely deserve more tact," Rubin said. "Be honest. Be kind. Tell them that you enjoy their company but are looking for something else (or time alone)." As Rubin also explained, the key with this kind of conversation, whether it's face to face or via a text message, is to be straightforward about what you do and don't want. If it's to go back to just being friends, say so. If you're just done altogether, it's OK to say that too. "Respect yourself and allow yourself to move forward," said Rubin. With that in mind, and if you're not sure how to start that text conversation, here's some inspiration to help get you typing.

martin-dm/E+/Getty Images

1. Hey, I want to talk about something that’s been on my mind. Remember before we hooked up and we said we could go back to just being friends if one of us wanted to? I think I’m ready for that now.

2. So, this has been really great but I think I’m ready to go back to just being friends. Cool?

3. The last [period of time you have been FWBs] has been really fun! But I’m looking for something more, so I’d like to just be friends again.

4. I’ve been thinking about this for a while and I’m just more comfortable being friends without the benefits. I hope you understand.

5. Hi! Sorry, I can’t meet up tonight. Actually, I was going to talk to you about this and now seems like a good time. I’m ready to just be friends again, but that was really fun!

6. Hey, I’ve really enjoyed hooking up. I think you're amazing. But I think we're better off as just friends.

7. Your friendship's really important to me. I think hooking up, though really fun, is making that complicated. I’d like to just focus on being friends again.

8. Hey, so this whole hooking up thing has been really great, but I'm realizing that maybe FWBs is not my speed. Just friends?

Mlenny/E+/Getty Images

9. I’ve been doing a lot of thinking and I’ve come to the conclusion that while I’ve had an amazing time hooking up with you, something casual just isn't really working for me. What do you say we just go back to being friends?

10. Last night was really amazing and I’m super grateful that we’ve got to experience this side of one another, but I think we're better off as just friends.

11. Hooking up has made me feel even closer to you, but I think we need to pump the breaks on that before either of us starts catching feelings. I’d like to just be friends.

12. First, I just want to say that I care about you a lot and your friendship means a lot to me. Which is why I think we’re better off just as friends.

13. Sorry, busy tonight! But while we're on the subject, these late-night hookups actually aren't working for me. It was really fun but I’d like to just be friends again.

14. Hey, so you know how we agreed this was just gonna stay casual and we could go back to being friends at any time? I think I’m ready for that. Cool?

15. What do you say we just be friends again?

While it can definitely feel a little bit awkward to end a friends with benefits situation, you owe it yourself and them to be honest when that dynamic just isn’t working for you anymore.

Expert cited:

Nina Rubin, life coach