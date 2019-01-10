I was writing down a list of groceries and he chuckled and told me he just loved my handwriting. It was in passing, it hardly mattered, but it was unexpected and I havnt forgotten it.

—/u/Shirotheskyrimnerd

OK, sorry. I have to stop writing because my heart has officially melted all over the floor and I need to find a mop to clean it up.

Here's to hoping we all find partners who make us feel this wonderful all the time.