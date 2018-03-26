Elite Daily
Stocksy/Leandro Crespi

15 Self-Care Activities To Do When Your Date Was A Straight Up Jerk, According To Women

By
There are plenty of ways to deal after your date was a total jerk. You could go the more self-destructive route and turn to impulsive actions (i.e. angry texts and phone calls) to numb the pain of what just happened. But there are also other options! You could prioritize your own self-care in that moment and combat the sad feelings in a more positive way. For example, when one woman recently had to deal with a rude booty call who was just straight up rude to her, she turned to Reddit for some self-care activities when your date was a jerk that will put you in a better mood.

If you've been in a similar situation, then you know how painful that can feel. Remember, though, that the pain is only temporary, and that there are ways you can pamper yourself to help you feel better. Read along and take notes on these stellar suggestions from real women.

Curl up with a book, and call it an early night.

/u/RochambeauDigMe

Bust out your favorite tune.

/u/029340

Get some exercise then treat yourself to some dessert.

/u/toukaaa

Treat yourself to a little bit of pampering.

/u/alonegirl20

Get in the kitchen and whip up something delicious.

/u/FalloutTubes

Get some fresh air on a bright, sunny day.

/u/burgerqueen1

Get your groove on.

/u/suddenlystevie

Watch some reality TV from the tub.

/u/grammatala

Create your own private oasis.

/u/missingherdearly

Go hang at an open mic night.

/u/RhinoCrowShark

Do some relaxing activities while you listen to your favorite podcasts.

/u/OspreyThorn

Catch up on your favorite YouTube videos.

/u/SoapyWatermelonXVI

Get some retail therapy in.

/u/purple_kats

Jam to your favorite songs.

/u/TheRosesAndGuns

OK, seriously, who needs a booty call when you have all of these dope activities to keep you entertained? Forget the people who treat you like dirt. Treat yourself like the queen you are.

