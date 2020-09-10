Virgo has a well-earned reputation as the most critical of all the signs in the zodiac, so it makes sense they'd be intimidating to approach on a dating app. If you know how to go about making contact and breaking the ice with them, however, it's actually super easy. Having an opening line to send Virgo on a dating app just means putting in a little extra effort to impress and kickstart a real conversation. In other words, your typical “hey” isn't going to work for Virgo — but there are a few approaches that do.

Your best bet is to take the time to read their bio carefully and look at all the pictures. You want to keep an eye out for a small detail that catches your eye. As a sign who themselves are hyper-focused on small details, they'll appreciate this approach.

Virgo is also ruled by Mercury, so they're great communicators who appreciate a good conversation. If there's a topic that's interesting to you and you're curious about their take on it, just skip all the small talk and go for the real talk. Virgo also has a strong distaste for small talk and will be happy to skip the awkward chit-chat and get right into discussing something deeper.

This sign also tends to be very witty and is attracted to people who can make them laugh. Again, their connection to Mercury means they have a real appreciation for wordplay — so go for a joke. Puns are welcome and even dad jokes can be a winner. Sure, they'll groan, but Virgo can't help but laugh and engage too.

Now that you get the idea, here are some opening lines to help inspire you. That way, you can swipe right on that hot Virgo you’ve had your eye on with confidence.

Comment on the small details.

praetorianphoto/E+/Getty Images

1. Hey! I noticed in your bio you said that you [detail from bio]. That’s so cool, I’d love to hear more about it!

2. Hi! I love the picture of you [describe photo]. Was it as fun as it looked?

3. Hey! I noticed in your bio you said that you [detail from bio]. Looks like we have something in common!

4. Whoa, that photo of you in [describe photo] is amazing. I’ve always wanted to go there. How was it?

5. Aww your [pet] is so cute. I’m a big animal lover too!

Make Virgo laugh.

6. 🍋 ... That’s my attempt at an opening lime.

7. Want to grab some pizza with me sometime? Or do you have crust issues?

8. Had to swipe right because your PRO-file makes everyone else’s look like an amateur-file.

9. I got lost in your profile because you seem so a-maze-ing!

10. Is your shirt on fire? Because you’re a hot tee.

Kickstart an interesting conversation.

Riska/E+/Getty Images

11. Wow, looks like you travel a lot. Where were the best and worst places you’ve been?

12. If you were a drink, what would it be and why?

13. What GIF best describes you and why?

14. I’ve learned a lot about myself this year. What’s something new you've discovered about yourself?

15. If you could be anywhere in the world right now, where would it be and what would you be doing?

Virgo may seem like a hard nut to crack, but don’t let that first impression fool you. They have a ton of heart and are ride or die for the ones they love. So, if you spy one that makes your heart beat a little faster, swipe right and break the ice.