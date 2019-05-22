15 Dainty Necklaces Under $50 That Will Subtly Spice Up Any Look
If you take a look around, you've likely noticed that rocking layers of delicate, thin-chained necklaces are very much the trend these days. And for a good reason, rocking dainty necklaces are an easy way to add just the right amount of bling to any outfit, and they can go with pretty much anything. What's more is that when it comes to delicate necklaces, there are plenty of very affordable options to choose from. Ahead, I've rounded up the prettiest dainty necklaces under $50.
So instead of revolving your outfit around a chunky statement necklace, you can rock the same tiny little chains everyday with whatever outfit you choose — pretty much creating a staple look for yourself.
If you've been wanting to take part of the dainty necklace trend and create your own personal stack of tiny little chains, see below for a list of dainty necklaces that range from $5 to $50.
Argento Vivo Gothic Pendant Necklace
Gotchic Pendant Neckace
$48
Argento Vivo
You can rock your initials across your chest with these Gothic Pendant Necklaces from Argento Vivo. The chains are 16 inches in length, feature a lobster clasp closure, and come in sterling silver, gold-plated sterling silver, or rhodium-plated sterling silver.
Argento Vivo Side Cross Necklace
SIDE CROSS NECKLACE
$48
Argento vivo
For just $48, you can cop this side cross necklace in gold-plated sterling silver.
Sterling Forever Gold Turquoise Fancy Eye Pendant
Sterling Forever Gold Turquoise Fancy Eye
$49
Sterling Forever
This turqoise-colored stone fancy eye necklace comes on a gold-plated brass chain and is stunning by itself, or when paired with other dainty chains.
Kendra Scott Kelsey Pendant Necklace
Kelsey Pendant Necklace in rose gold
$48
This bar silhouette adds a unique touch to any look — whether you choose to layer it with other necklaces or wear it by itself.
Accessory Concierge Rainbow Pave Necklace
Rainbow Pave Necklace
$44
Accessory Concierge
If you're looking for a delicate piece of jewelry to rock just in time for Pride Month, then Accessory Concierge's Rainbow Pave Necklace is for you. The best part? It's just $44.
Rainbow Baguette Bar Necklace
$46
Accessory Concierge
If you want to rock the colors of the rainbow in a different silhouette, this Rainbow Baguette Bar Necklace from Accessory Concierge includes the prettiest range of hues as a dainty necklace.
Astrid & Miyu New Tricks Star Necklace
New Tricks Star Neckace
$49
Astrid & Miyu
You'll be shining like a star in the most subtle way possible thanks to Astrid & Miyu's New Tricks Star Necklace.
Bianca Milov Lips Necklace
Lips Necklace
$48
Bianca Milov
Bianca Milov's Lips Necklace will add the right touch of sass to any look.
Miranda Frye Charlotte Chain
Charlotte Chain
$42
Miranda Frye
Miranda Frye's Charlotte Chain is the perfect chain for layering.
Forever 21 Herringbone Chain Necklace
Herringbone Chain Necklace
$4.90
Forever 21
Forever 21's Herringbone Chain Necklace adds a little bit of dimension to any layered necklace look, or can be worn by itself.
Topshop 91 Multirow Necklace
91 Multirow Necklace
$18
Topshop
Topshop's Multirow Necklaces allow you to chicly represent the year you were born across your chest for just $18.
Asos Design Necklace With Dice Pendant
Asos Design Necklace with Dice Pendant
$9.50
Asos
Purchase high-end, pricey jewelry, or roll the dice with this Dice Pendant by Asos.
Asos Design Necklace With Pearl and Shell
Necklace with Pearl and Shell
$29
Asos
This Pearl and Shell necklace by Asos adds the perfect touch of summery vibes to any look.
Nordstrom Pavé Disc Pendant
Pavé Disc Pendant Necklace
$39
Nordstrom
Nordstrom's Pavé Disc Pendant Necklace adds just the right touch of sparkle to your neckwear.
India Hicks Ball & Chain Necklace
India Hicks Ball & Chain Necklace
$35
India Hicks
India Hicks' Ball & Chain Necklace can hold your favorite pendants, be layered with other necklaces, or worn by itself.
If you're looking to subtly spice up any look while saving a few bucks, be sure to cop one (or more) of these 15 different dainty necklaces.