If you take a look around, you've likely noticed that rocking layers of delicate, thin-chained necklaces are very much the trend these days. And for a good reason, rocking dainty necklaces are an easy way to add just the right amount of bling to any outfit, and they can go with pretty much anything. What's more is that when it comes to delicate necklaces, there are plenty of very affordable options to choose from. Ahead, I've rounded up the prettiest dainty necklaces under $50.

So instead of revolving your outfit around a chunky statement necklace, you can rock the same tiny little chains everyday with whatever outfit you choose — pretty much creating a staple look for yourself.

If you've been wanting to take part of the dainty necklace trend and create your own personal stack of tiny little chains, see below for a list of dainty necklaces that range from $5 to $50.

Gotchic Pendant Neckace $48 | Argento Vivo Buy Now

You can rock your initials across your chest with these Gothic Pendant Necklaces from Argento Vivo. The chains are 16 inches in length, feature a lobster clasp closure, and come in sterling silver, gold-plated sterling silver, or rhodium-plated sterling silver.

SIDE CROSS NECKLACE $48 | Argento vivo Buy Now

For just $48, you can cop this side cross necklace in gold-plated sterling silver.

Sterling Forever Gold Turquoise Fancy Eye $49 | Sterling Forever Buy Now

This turqoise-colored stone fancy eye necklace comes on a gold-plated brass chain and is stunning by itself, or when paired with other dainty chains.

Kelsey Pendant Necklace in rose gold $48 Buy Now

This bar silhouette adds a unique touch to any look — whether you choose to layer it with other necklaces or wear it by itself.

Rainbow Pave Necklace $44 | Accessory Concierge Buy Now

If you're looking for a delicate piece of jewelry to rock just in time for Pride Month, then Accessory Concierge's Rainbow Pave Necklace is for you. The best part? It's just $44.

Rainbow Baguette Bar Necklace $46 | Accessory Concierge Buy Now

If you want to rock the colors of the rainbow in a different silhouette, this Rainbow Baguette Bar Necklace from Accessory Concierge includes the prettiest range of hues as a dainty necklace.

New Tricks Star Neckace $49 | Astrid & Miyu Buy Now

You'll be shining like a star in the most subtle way possible thanks to Astrid & Miyu's New Tricks Star Necklace.

Lips Necklace $48 | Bianca Milov Buy Now

Bianca Milov's Lips Necklace will add the right touch of sass to any look.

Charlotte Chain $42 | Miranda Frye Buy Now

Miranda Frye's Charlotte Chain is the perfect chain for layering.

Herringbone Chain Necklace $4.90 | Forever 21 Buy Now

Forever 21's Herringbone Chain Necklace adds a little bit of dimension to any layered necklace look, or can be worn by itself.

91 Multirow Necklace $18 | Topshop Buy Now

Topshop's Multirow Necklaces allow you to chicly represent the year you were born across your chest for just $18.

Asos Design Necklace with Dice Pendant $9.50 | Asos Buy Now

Purchase high-end, pricey jewelry, or roll the dice with this Dice Pendant by Asos.

Necklace with Pearl and Shell $29 | Asos Buy Now

This Pearl and Shell necklace by Asos adds the perfect touch of summery vibes to any look.

Pavé Disc Pendant Necklace $39 | Nordstrom Buy Now

Nordstrom's Pavé Disc Pendant Necklace adds just the right touch of sparkle to your neckwear.

India Hicks Ball & Chain Necklace $35 | India Hicks Buy Now

India Hicks' Ball & Chain Necklace can hold your favorite pendants, be layered with other necklaces, or worn by itself.

If you're looking to subtly spice up any look while saving a few bucks, be sure to cop one (or more) of these 15 different dainty necklaces.