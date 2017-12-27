15 #CarrieOnForever Tweets That Truly Honor Carrie Fisher

Two days before Christmas in 2016, after a year of high profile losses from all corners of the celebrity world, word arrived that Carrie Fisher had gone into cardiac arrest on a commercial flight on her way home from the European leg of her book tour. It took her four more days before she let go and passed on to the other side of this life, taking the hearts of millions (and her mother) with her. Today is the first anniversary of that date, and from the looks of the #CarrieOnForever hashtag and tweets, no one is ready to get over the loss.

Not that everyone is so forgiving. There are some on the hashtag who want to mar the memory of the Nerd People's Princess with statements like the one put out by Trump troll Debbie Schlussel‏, who blame Fisher's addictions for her demise. But that was part of the reality of Carrie: she was an addict and she was open about her struggles in that department her entire life. She was also bipolar, another facet of her life that she was no only open about, but made headway in dispersing the stigma around, along with other mental illnesses.

Carrie Fisher famously said in Wishful Drinking that when she died "I want it reported that I drowned in moonlight, strangled by my own bra." But what did she want us to say one year in?

It's been a year since we lost Carrie Fisher. My resolution for 2018 is to put into better practice everything she taught - the wisdom to own yourself, flaws and all, and to give as few fucks as possible — (@clarisselou) #

When it comes to the legacy and teaching of Fisher, this tweet sums it up nicely. Fisher did own herself, flaws and all, proudly, and the world loved her for it.

Among the meanings of 'princess': - a woman having sovereign power - a female member of a royal family - a woman of high standing in her profession #CarrieOnForever https://t.co/OXEo6q86Cm — (@merriamwebster) #

You showed us how to be strong, how to fail, how to love, how to live like a boss, and how to blaze your own trail. That's why you're always our Princess. #CarrieOnForever https://t.co/1f8htBOfzV — (@_atowers) #

While some were proud to see Fisher's long time character Leia promoted to General in the newest trilogy, for some, she will always be a princess. And sometimes both.

Stay afraid, but do it anyway. What's important is the action. You don't have to wait to be confident, just do it and eventually the confidence will follow." We love you, Space Mom. #CarrieOnForever https://t.co/E2XyrxP1CZ — (@sebrisbin) #

Lots of quotes by Fisher from her books and interviews were being passed around today. For many who grew up with Star Wars, she really was our Space Mom.

Don't slide through life. Savor it. Slow down. Be kind. Pay attention. Because this isn't going to happen again." The galaxy lost a great princess, general, and spark of hope on December 27, 2016. #CarrieOnForever — (@jeffhamrick) #

Carrie Fisher's last line in The Last Jedi, the last she'll ever speak on film is "We have everything we need right here." It's hard to carry on that spark of hope without her, but we have to.

No one's ever really gone... #AlwaysWithUs #CarrieOnForever — (@hamillhimself) #

We have to believe we have everything we need right here.

2 years ago I took my 4 year old daughter to see The Force Awakens, & for the first time in her life she saw that girls could be badass & princesses didn't always wear dresses & sing songs. They can lead. They can fight. — (@thegr8sarcasmo) #

No one is ever really gone. #CarrieOnForever https://t.co/ZTpCOHATfZ — (@houstonalamo) #

Carrie may not have made it to star in the final film of the Star Wars trilogy of trilogy, but her character's development over the forty year span means that she's been an inspiration to three generations of young girls, and counting.

I feel slightly dramatic about it...but I will never get over losing this icon and have shed a tear or two today #CarrieOnForever #RebelScum — (@gayewms) #

This historical photo is all the funnier for the fact that it has Meryl Streep in the background. While Meryl is being Meryl, always be the Rebel Scum.

To us, she'll always be royalty. 🙏 You are missed, General. #CarrieOnForever — (@nerdist) #

A Woman's Place Is In The Rebellion, The Resistance, The House, The Senate, The Generalship and Leader of the Galaxy.

Don't ever let anyone tell you otherwise.

Be the Carrie Fisher you want to see in this world #CarrieOnForever — (@kindamoviesnob) #

I would be so happy if we somehow ritualized this day in honor of Carrie Fisher. What should we do? Eloquently tell off one person who TRULY deserves it? WWCD? #CarrieOnForever — (@jowrotethis) #

I'm 100% down with this idea, even though it will take a few years to establish. "May the 4th" took decades of fan honoring before Disney grabbed a hold of it and turned it into the marketing force we know it to be today. (They also added Revenge of the Fifth for good measure.)

They've also created Force Friday, which is the "First Friday In September Before a Major Star Wars Film With Marketing Potential Comes Out."

I think if we keep up the #CarrieOnForever hashtag for the next few years on Dec. 27, it won't take too long before they take the hint and enshrine it as the WWCD Day.

Make #CarrieOnForever be part of your life, every day.

Always ask WWCD, and then flick someone off.