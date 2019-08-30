Is it just me, or does it often seem like people live their very best lives after a breakup? I mean, obviously it takes time for the heart to heal, but it’s also a huge opportunity to invest in yourself. I’ve had multiple friends who have have emerged from heartbreak with a newfound confidence in themselves and what they have to offer. And sometimes, they use the opportunity to show their ex that they’re just fine without them, thanks. These tweets about flexing on your ex will remind you that you don’t need a relationship to thrive — to quote Taylor Swift, “I’m doing better than I ever was.”

For the uninitiated, a flex can be anything from a new car to a killer new workout routine — whatever it takes to show your ex that you don’t need them anymore. After a bad breakup, it can feel satisfying to show off how much you’re crushing single life. Maybe you turn your Instagram feed into a series of thirst traps, or maybe you (ever so subtly) parade your new boo around your ex’s place of employment. Whatever it is, you want to tell them loud and clear that they missed out on you.

For these Twitter users, the shade is all too real — and let me just say, some of these flexes are pretty creative. (Have you ever thought to brag about your credit score? Didn’t think so.) If you need a laugh — or some inspiration for how to make your ex miss you — look no further.

1. The Car Flex Sorry, I can't hear you over the sound of the engine revving.

2. The Effortless Flex Umm, yes, girl! Honestly, your ex should be sad at the mere thought of being without you.

3. The Classy Flex Even Lin-Manuel Miranda couldn't help but be impressed by this.

4. The Credit Score Flex Creative... and I guess it worked?

5. The Mature Flex TBH, this girl knows what's most important — finding someone who treats you like you deserve to be treated.

6. The Vacation Flex Well, that's one way to show someone you've moved on.

7. The Savage Flex Let's be real — when you own the Hulu account, you control someone's life.

8. The Confident Flex Sometimes a fire photo shoot is what you really need to remind yourself you're a queen.

9. The Online Flex Oops, my schedule is booked from now until eternity.

10. The Petty Flex If your ex tries to make you jealous with their new relationship, you could choose to throw shade right back.

11. The Glow-Up Flex Breaking up can be the perfect excuse to look hot AF.

12. The Bounce-Back Flex It may have taken you awhile to get over things, but now that you've moved on, you've moved the heck on.

13. The Friendship Flex This girl went the distance to stage a photo with her BFF. It's pretty convincing!