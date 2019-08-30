14 Tweets About Flexing On Your Ex That'll Make You Scream
Is it just me, or does it often seem like people live their very best lives after a breakup? I mean, obviously it takes time for the heart to heal, but it’s also a huge opportunity to invest in yourself. I’ve had multiple friends who have have emerged from heartbreak with a newfound confidence in themselves and what they have to offer. And sometimes, they use the opportunity to show their ex that they’re just fine without them, thanks. These tweets about flexing on your ex will remind you that you don’t need a relationship to thrive — to quote Taylor Swift, “I’m doing better than I ever was.”
For the uninitiated, a flex can be anything from a new car to a killer new workout routine — whatever it takes to show your ex that you don’t need them anymore. After a bad breakup, it can feel satisfying to show off how much you’re crushing single life. Maybe you turn your Instagram feed into a series of thirst traps, or maybe you (ever so subtly) parade your new boo around your ex’s place of employment. Whatever it is, you want to tell them loud and clear that they missed out on you.
For these Twitter users, the shade is all too real — and let me just say, some of these flexes are pretty creative. (Have you ever thought to brag about your credit score? Didn’t think so.) If you need a laugh — or some inspiration for how to make your ex miss you — look no further.
There are a million different ways to show the world that you're crushing it. But remember, what's most important is that you're happy with yourself — and if that's the case, there's no shame in flaunting it! Your ex may not realize what they missed out on, but you certainly know your worth. And at the end of the day, that's all that really matters. (Now, go take that sexy selfie you've been planning all day!)