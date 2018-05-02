I wanted to go on adventures! Experience life! Make mistakes! Live and learn! Now I have slowed down, I appreciate a man I can get along with. I love a guy who is sensitive to my needs... I can see past first impressions and looks. I can see pos from a mile away

—/u/IndieLizard711

Now, you may have just read these and found that your standards don't align at all with those of the ladies mentioned above. You know what? That's OK. We all have ever-changing romantic standards that are unique to us. What matters to you may not matter to someone else and, if you ask me, that's what makes love beautiful.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!