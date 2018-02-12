14 Most Adorable Things To Do In A Relationship, According To People In Love

There are lots of important aspects to making a relationship work. Communication is vital. Shared values and interests are pivotal. And don't forget intimacy! That matters too! But another important part of making a relationship work is making your partner feel appreciated and loved. How do you go about doing that? Well, of course, it varies from relationship to relationship but a recent AskReddit thread asked people to share the most adorable things to do in a relationship to make your partner feel appreciated.

Read along and take notes, people!

This person says her boyfriend spontaneously gets overwhelmed by his love for her.

My boyfriend sometimes will look at me in a way, and I’ll ask what he’s thinking. His reply is “I’m having a moment” Which means he’s overwhelmed with love and it makes my heart melt and my soul happy.

—/u/Violettaisbetta1217

This person's partner reminds her that he's lucky to have her.

I'll catch him staring at me randomly, and I'll often ask "what?" In a distracted way because I'm focussing on something else, and he will just say "I'm so lucky to have you".

It's often at the end of a long working day when I'm hot and tired and just decompressing on the couch, and it catches me by surprise every time.

—/u/solanaceaeroot

This Redditor's partner goes in for snuggles in the middle of the night.

Whenever we’re sleeping and he rolls over, wrapping his arms around me. He’s so warm and smells good too, makes me so much more comfortable.

—/u/Es-trill

This lady's gentleman makes sure she's totally comfortable before bed.

Before we go to bed, he always asks me if there’s anything I need before he gets under the covers with me. “Water, a snack, anything?” When I asked him why he always says that, he replied “I don’t want you to go to bed hungry or thirsty or without anything you need because I know you can be too shy to ask for things sometimes.” It makes me feel so safe and loved

—/u/leafmealone999

This person cherishes when his partner falls asleep in his arms.

She's the lightest sleeper I've ever met. On the rare occasion she falls asleep in my arms instead of as far away as she can get from me in the bed, I smile like an idiot the whole time and try to stay awake as long as possible to enjoy it.

—/u/emctree

This person's partner doesn't hold back when it comes to expressing his love.

The way he looks at me and smiles. I can just see how happy he is. When he tells me he loves me, there is no question about it.

—/u/Ar2doubled2

This guy's girlfriend checks in with him in the middle of the night.

My girlfriend wakes me up once a night and asks if I'm alright. It always makes me smile and sends me into a deeper sleep. She doesn't remember doing it half the time.

—/u/jerry_funk

This person says her boyfriend shakes her hand for the most adorable reason.

Calls me puddin' pop. Nuzzles his scratchy chin into my neck. Shakes my hand.

Back story of the hand shaking: I'm his first serious girlfriend and when I kissed him for the first time he was so nervous that he shook my hand immediately after. It was so damn cute that I had to keep him.

—/u/PM_Me_PolydactylCats

This woman's guy makes little theme songs for her.

Sometimes he narrates whatever i do with a little song. "Now she is making grilled cheeses, cheese goes on the bread, now my girl is smiling because she likes my song, she is waiting for the grilled cheese to be ready, i love this girl so muuuuch" sometimes he even adds in some funny dancemoves. It's ridiculous but so cute and funny, it warms my heart.

—/u/venus-fly-trap

This person's man twerks just to make his partner laugh.

Sometimes he'll twerk his bubbly butt for me when he's naked and he knows it cracks me up.

—/u/candidacheesefries

This user says their partner talks to their cat.

Whenever I see him with our cat and he talks to her.

Makes me realize that not only am I lucky to be with him after really terrible relationships, but that he loves us both and I only want to have a future with him.

—/u/193699

This person's partner makes getting out of the shower a lovely experience.

I always blush when I step out of the shower and my S/O is standing there with a warm towel, directly from the dryer.

—/u/Back2Bach

This woman's husband has become her rock.

I've become wheelchair bound due to cancer weakening my leg muscles, so my lovely husband has to lift me often to transfer from chair to car etc.

He always sneaks in a kiss, and if I stumble or my legs give way he says "I've got you, I'd never let you fall" and I feel I'm in the safest place in the world.

—/u/Lady-Frabjous

This person's husband treats them to a cup of coffee every morning.

My husband brings me a cup of coffee every morning, right as I wake up. It makes me feel so loved. He’s amazing.

—/u/luckykdesign

OK, now time to print this out and hang it on your wall as your ULTIMATE romantic inspiration.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!