14 Most Adorable Things To Do In A Relationship, According To People In Love

By
There are lots of important aspects to making a relationship work. Communication is vital. Shared values and interests are pivotal. And don't forget intimacy! That matters too! But another important part of making a relationship work is making your partner feel appreciated and loved. How do you go about doing that? Well, of course, it varies from relationship to relationship but a recent AskReddit thread asked people to share the most adorable things to do in a relationship to make your partner feel appreciated.

Read along and take notes, people!

This person says her boyfriend spontaneously gets overwhelmed by his love for her.

/u/Violettaisbetta1217

This person's partner reminds her that he's lucky to have her.

/u/solanaceaeroot

This Redditor's partner goes in for snuggles in the middle of the night.

/u/Es-trill

This lady's gentleman makes sure she's totally comfortable before bed.

/u/leafmealone999

This person cherishes when his partner falls asleep in his arms.

/u/emctree

This person's partner doesn't hold back when it comes to expressing his love.

/u/Ar2doubled2

This guy's girlfriend checks in with him in the middle of the night.

/u/jerry_funk

This person says her boyfriend shakes her hand for the most adorable reason.

/u/PM_Me_PolydactylCats

This woman's guy makes little theme songs for her.

/u/venus-fly-trap

This person's man twerks just to make his partner laugh.

/u/candidacheesefries

This user says their partner talks to their cat.

/u/193699

This person's partner makes getting out of the shower a lovely experience.

/u/Back2Bach

This woman's husband has become her rock.

/u/Lady-Frabjous

This person's husband treats them to a cup of coffee every morning.

/u/luckykdesign

OK, now time to print this out and hang it on your wall as your ULTIMATE romantic inspiration.

