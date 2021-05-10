There's a new sweepstakes that'll speak to your adventurous soul this summer. 14 Hands Winery wants you to get outdoors and plan the weekend escapes you've been dreamin' about during its new "Find Your Wild" giveaway. That's why the brand is giving away a total of $50,000 to fans to help fund their adventures. If you're ready to take the leap and cross that item off your bucket list, here how to enter 14 Hands Winery's Summer 2021 $50,000 "Find Your Wild" sweepstakes.

During the 14 Hands Winery sweepstakes, you could win $100 to help fund the cost of your summer adventure. The best part is, the activity or experience you choose is totally up to you — that means you could purchase anything from supplies for your next biking trip to tickets to planning a trip to an outdoor movie theater. All you'll have to do is take a picture of the invoice or receipt of what you've purchased to submit it for entry into the sweepstakes. BTW, the receipt needs to be dated from May 8 through July 17 and have a minimum $100 purchase.

Once you've got the photo, you can enter the giveaway through 11:59 p.m. CT on July 17 by either uploading it on the 14 Hands Winery sweepstakes website or texting "WILD" to 73876 (you'll receive a link in your reply message to complete the entry form.) To enter without showing a receipt, simply fill out a card with your name name, mailing address, email address, phone number and date of birth, and mail it in a plain white envelope to Cash in Your Wild Sweepstakes, P.O. Box 4006 Dept. S8293W, Grand Rapids MN 55745-4006. To be considered for sweepstakes, it's important that your envelope is postmarked by July 17 and received by July 26.

The brand will select the winners through a weekly random drawing that will occur every Monday, beginning May 17, through the end of the sweepstakes period, with the exception of the final drawing on Tuesday, July 27. Basically, there are plenty of chances to win some extra dough to get your fun on this summer.

Shutterstock

The 500 (!!!) lucky winners will each receive a $100 prepaid Visa card to help cover the cost of their adventure. If you're a winner, you can expect your card to arrive via email around eight weeks after you've been notified. To be eligible for the prize, you'll need to be a legal resident of the United States (excluding Colorado) and at least 21 years old.

Since the brand's giveaway officially ends July 17, you'll want to submit your entry ASAP to get wild this summer.

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.