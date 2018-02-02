A few years ago, I was in a "Will they or won't they?" type relationship with a fellow for most of the month of February. Come Feb. 14, I had no idea what to do or say. Should I text him and wish him a Happy Valentine's Day? Would posting a picture of the funny Valentine's Day cards my sister and I exchanged seem like a hint that I wanted him to say something to me? Should I just avoid contact with the world until the clock struck midnight on the 15th?

I was still biting my nails and debating how to handle the situation when a little e-card arrived in my inbox from my kind-of, sort-of SO. It was a picture of Leonardo DiCaprio with the simple text, "Baby, is your name Oscar? Cause I want you so bad. Happy Valentine's Day." And — inexplicably — I burst out laughing. It was just silly enough to make me chuckle and smile and completely break the tension of this high-pressure holiday.

You see, the beauty of ridiculous, pop-culture-themed Valentine's Day cards is that they're always appropriate, no matter how committed or casual your relationship with your partner might be. And if you're on the fence about whether or not to exchange gifts or celebrate the holiday, a fun and culturally relevant V-Day card is a super simple way to show that you're thinking of that person without coming across as over-the-top or cheesy.

If you need a little inspiration on which funny Valentine to give your funny Valentine, don't sweat it. Here are 14 hilarious and charming pop culture cards that you can snag this V-Day. Oh, feel free to steal that Oscar idea. Just swap Leo out for Timothée Chalamet.

(PS: Two weeks after I received that Leo-themed Valentine, the actor finally won an Oscar for The Revenant. So I'm maybe, probably, definitely his good luck charm. You're welcome, Leo!)

If you found each other through the swiping hustle.

Ah, modern romance!

If you two can't wait for the next season of 'Game of Thrones,' either of these cards is perfect.

Crossing my fingers your relationship is nothing like any of the couples on this show, though!

If you'd rather celebrate Galentine's Day this year.

"Uteruses before duderuses" is my personal life mantra as well.

If you feel the need for speed this V-Day.

If you're really Top Gun fans, follow this card up with a steamy make-out session to "Take My Breath Away."

If RiRi is your spirit animal.

Be sure to jot some wild thoughts inside this card, too.

If you 'Wannabe' their lover.

Just know that you've gotta get with their friends first, OK?

If your love is best communicated through hip-hop lyrics, snag one of these.

You know, if your romance is more "Bound 2" and less "See You In My Nightmares."

Personally, I can't think of any better way to proclaim your love and loyalty than with Kendrick Lamar's face.

If '90s sitcoms are more your love language, though, opt for one of these.

I bet you guys call each other "Schmoopy," right?

For the Ross to your Rachel (it takes a special kind of love to drink the fat, y'all!).

Is there any expression of love and joy as pure as Carlton's dancing on Fresh Prince of Bel-Air? I don't think so, either.

If on a scale of 1 to 10, your love is at an Eleven.

TBH, I don't know if I love anyone to the Upside Down and back. But I admire your dedication.

If these cards won't put a smile on your Valentine's face, goodness knows what will.

