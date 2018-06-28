Guy was in his 20’s but had hobbies of an old guy. He wanted to spend our evenings watching CNN or old classic movies. He made me feel so stupid and insisted I learn basic mathematical equations so I could understand what he was writing his thesis about. I am smart, but I don’t know advanced math. He hated social outings and preferred oldies music. I wish him well, but I realized I was trying to conform to fit his idea of the perfect girlfriend.

— u/Jortz145

The bright side of all of these treacherous stories? The women telling them made it to the point that they could see them for what they really were.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!