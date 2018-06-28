13 Relationships That Women Regret They Ever Had, According To Reddit
It's funny how hindsight vision makes everything much clearer, especially when it comes to our romantic lives. You could be totally miserable with your partner and not even realize how awful it truly was until after it's over. In a recent Reddit AskWomen thread, real ladies were honest about experiencing this very phenomenon. These true stories about relationships that women regret might teach you a thing or two about your own relationships. Check them out below.
She constantly had to apologize on his behalf.
I dated a guy who I had to apologize for in social situations a lot. For three years. Should have dumped his a** as soon as I noticed that issue.
They had nothing in common.
I dated a guy who was perfectly nice & treated me well but from our very first date we would sit in uncomfortable silence for long stretches of time and really had no common interests to talk about.
It took me a while to realize that waiting to find someone you’re more compatible with is better than settling for someone because you’re scared of being alone or being treated badly.
She thought she could change him.
A guy who had no job, no passions and going nowhere in life and had the nerve to break up with me because "I was going places and he was not". This is what happens when you're young, naive and think you can change him.
He legitimately thought he was a vampire.
Dated a guy who honestly thought he was a vampire.
He was rude.
The first time I took him home to meet my family, my dad asked him to give him a hand carrying some stuff in from the garage for the party my parents were hosting. He told my dad, "No thank you. I came for a party, not to work."
He then managed to blow a whistle with his nose at said party, which didn't go over so well.
— u/Dalyro
He spent WAY too much alone-time with his ex.
He was best friends with his ex....which included him going to her house for dinner once a week and watching movies. I was not invited. Just trying to you know, be the cool girlfriend.... :/
He was mean-spirited.
My first husband. He was funny but in a mean way. Always putting people down & he would be the loudest person laughing at his own jokes. He pursued me relentlessly & even walking down the aisle I was nervously shaking, thinking wtf am I doing?! 11 years & 2 kids later I got out. Our daughters are my pride and joy and two wonderful human beings. They are both adults with their own children and we have had a lot of laughs over the years about ‘what I was thinking’.
He was excessively cheap.
Yup, last ex.
Naive 21 year old me thought he was intelligent, worldly, mature, witty, and generous. 3 years later, he was pedantic, close-minded, jealous, immature, cringey, and a huge penny pincher that wouldn't even buy furniture for his apartment.
Breaking up with him was like having a boulder lifted off my chest. In hindsight, I don't know HOW on earth I put up with his bullshit for 3 years.
He was a rude liar.
The guy I dated before my current boyfriend.
I met him in high school, he dumped me for a close friend, and I gave him another chance eight years later because he was hot and I was fresh out of another breakup. He was a liar, very abrasive, and barely cared for my feelings or well-being. For a few months I was constantly walking on eggshells trying to bend myself this way and that, believing that he would treat me as nicely as he did the first few weeks we started dating. He yelled, was constantly too busy for me, called me naive and demanding when I said I expected more than the bare minimum he was doing to keep me there.
The whole relationship was definitely a "what the f*ck was I thinking" moment for me. Funny thing is it was him dumping me in high school that taught me how to get over people... and so I did, again. At the end of it I was MUCH angrier at myself than at him. Fool me once shame on you, but fool me twice shame on me, you know? I got burned twice and it was definitely my fault for thinking he had changed.
He was emotionally abusive.
Stayed with a dude for over a year who made me so f*cking miserable. The tiniest thing could blow up into a huuuge fight. He’d cry, he’d scream, throw stuff and expect me to comfort him after insulting me for a hour infront of my friends. Such a damn sh*t show.
He went by "Benny the Snake." Enough said.
A guy named Benny “the snake”. Everyone told me not to but I did anyways. Thank god I didn’t catch anything from him and he was a lousy lay, regardless of how many people he slept with, he only cared about his own pleasure. Glad I got it out of my system!
They just didn't make sense.
My last long term relationship. We just didn’t make sense and I actively cringe at the fact I used to be sexually attracted to him. Meh, young mistakes I guess. Live and learn.
He was an old dude trapped in a young dude's body.
Guy was in his 20’s but had hobbies of an old guy. He wanted to spend our evenings watching CNN or old classic movies. He made me feel so stupid and insisted I learn basic mathematical equations so I could understand what he was writing his thesis about. I am smart, but I don’t know advanced math. He hated social outings and preferred oldies music. I wish him well, but I realized I was trying to conform to fit his idea of the perfect girlfriend.
The bright side of all of these treacherous stories? The women telling them made it to the point that they could see them for what they really were.
