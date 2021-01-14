Timothée Chalamet, DaBaby, Michelle Obama — Capricorns just ooze confidence. They're smart, hardworking, and thoughtful, which is likely what drew you to them in the first place. They're also a sensual earth sign that loves when you play to their senses. That's why knowing what scents turn on a Capricorn can help make your sex life 10 degrees hotter. From perfumes, to candles, to body oils, there are plenty of fragrant options that'll get your Cap all riled up.
On my quest to understand astrological arousal, I reached out to Diana Rose, a professional astrologer and tarot reader. Rose says you'd ideally look to someone's Venus sign to learn what turns them on, so the following recommendations can work if your partner has a Capricorn sun sign, rising sign, or Venus sign. She suggests opting for classic, reserved smells, derived from natural materials.
"Earthy, botanical scent notes, like vetiver and well-aged patchouli, are good ones to look out for," Rose tells Elite Daily. "As well as any of the scented woods, such as cedar, juniper, sandalwood, and oakwood." Generally speaking, "masculine" fragrances are more appealing to Capricorn, but if you're more comfortable with a traditionally "feminine" scent, Rose suggests small doses of rose, jasmine and gardenia. "Sweet or gourmand scents aren't generally Capricorn's cup of tea, so stay away from anything that makes you smell like a cupcake." With that in mind, here are some sultry aromatic tools to get your partner going.
1. Apotheke White Vetiver Soap
Along with being Cap fan favorite fragrance, vetiver is a known aromatherapeutic scent and aphrodisiac. Add this soap to your shower routine for a subtle edge. "Capricorn isn't generally a fan of gaudy ostentation or over-the-top anything, so whenever you're getting ready to meet up with one, remember that less is more when it comes to scent," Rose says.
2. Otherland Dapple Wood Candle
Invoke the luxury of a “manor house weekend” with "Dappled Wood," a candle that smells like sandalwood, toasted walnut, and sweet hay. Like vetiver, sandalwood has been scientifically connected to arousal. If you'e looking for something fool-proof, this is the one.
3. OilPerfumery Moonlight Patchouli Rollerball Perfume
When applying fragrance, Rose says to err on the side of understated. "Wear enough so that it's clearly whiffable from across the table, but not so much that a cloud of odor lingers in the room long after you leave," she explains. This patchouli body oil, which also smells like "cocoa, woods, leather, and fruit," is an ideal match.
4. Allapattah Candle Co. Leonor Gardenia Candle
This yummy candle from Allapattah Candle Co. smells like a “gardenia bush in full bloom." Set this bad boy up the living room, so you can still make out hints of it in the bedroom.
5. Wild Veil Perfume Woods Fixative Balm
Rose recommends checking out Wild Veil Perfume, a company that hand makes perfumes out of natural ingredients. This fixative balm is made out of beeswax, which is right in line with Cap's earthy vibe, and can serve as a primer to other colognes and perfumes.
6. Bath & Body Works Mahogany Teakwood Candle
"Dark oak" and "frosted lavender," on top of mahogany and teakwood? Sounds like a total Capricorn dream if you ask me. This sultry candle will make your whole house smell like woodsy perfection.
7. Smith's Rosebud Salve
This classic salve can be used as a lip balm, highlighter, or eyebrow pomade. Useful, earthy, and delightful — just like Cap. Plus, rose oil is an aphrodisiac. You can't go wrong.
8. Herbivore Jasmine Body Oil
According to a 2015 study of "perfume ingredients with aphrodisiac potential," jasmine came in on top (along with vanilla and musk). This Herbivore body oil is versatile and has an "intoxicating floral scent." Swoon.
9. Spoken Flames Focused Candle
Not only does this candle have "grounding notes of vanilla and sandalwood," but it also has a crackling wick. This is just what you need to get warm and cozy with a Capricorn.
10. P.F. Candle Co Room Spray
Like Rose said, Capricorn's fragrance preferences are pretty low-key. Nothing says subtle like a little spritz of room spray, and this one smells like patchouli, rose, sandalwood, oud, and musk.
11. Ouai Rose Hair & Body Oil
This yummy hair and body oil is good for all hair types and hydrates skin like no other. If you want to spoil yourself and seduce your Cap partner, get into it.
12. Sunday Club Woods Candle
This candle smells like "cold mountain air," fir, eucalyptus, and balsam, or like "going on a woodsy hike from the comfort of your own home." Light this candle for your Capricorn lover and it's a wrap.
Sources:
Diana Rose, professional astrologer, tarot reader and workshop facilitator