Timothée Chalamet, DaBaby, Michelle Obama — Capricorns just ooze confidence. They're smart, hardworking, and thoughtful, which is likely what drew you to them in the first place. They're also a sensual earth sign that loves when you play to their senses. That's why knowing what scents turn on a Capricorn can help make your sex life 10 degrees hotter. From perfumes, to candles, to body oils, there are plenty of fragrant options that'll get your Cap all riled up.

On my quest to understand astrological arousal, I reached out to Diana Rose, a professional astrologer and tarot reader. Rose says you'd ideally look to someone's Venus sign to learn what turns them on, so the following recommendations can work if your partner has a Capricorn sun sign, rising sign, or Venus sign. She suggests opting for classic, reserved smells, derived from natural materials.

"Earthy, botanical scent notes, like vetiver and well-aged patchouli, are good ones to look out for," Rose tells Elite Daily. "As well as any of the scented woods, such as cedar, juniper, sandalwood, and oakwood." Generally speaking, "masculine" fragrances are more appealing to Capricorn, but if you're more comfortable with a traditionally "feminine" scent, Rose suggests small doses of rose, jasmine and gardenia. "Sweet or gourmand scents aren't generally Capricorn's cup of tea, so stay away from anything that makes you smell like a cupcake." With that in mind, here are some sultry aromatic tools to get your partner going.

1. Apotheke White Vetiver Soap White Vetiver Bar Soap $10 | Apotheke See on Apotheke Co. Along with being Cap fan favorite fragrance, vetiver is a known aromatherapeutic scent and aphrodisiac. Add this soap to your shower routine for a subtle edge. "Capricorn isn't generally a fan of gaudy ostentation or over-the-top anything, so whenever you're getting ready to meet up with one, remember that less is more when it comes to scent," Rose says.

3. OilPerfumery Moonlight Patchouli Rollerball Perfume Moonlight Patchouli $14.95 | OilPerfumery See on OilPerfumery When applying fragrance, Rose says to err on the side of understated. "Wear enough so that it's clearly whiffable from across the table, but not so much that a cloud of odor lingers in the room long after you leave," she explains. This patchouli body oil, which also smells like "cocoa, woods, leather, and fruit," is an ideal match.

4. Allapattah Candle Co. Leonor Gardenia Candle Leonor Gardenia $22 | Allapattah Candle Co. See on Allapattah Candle Co. This yummy candle from Allapattah Candle Co. smells like a “gardenia bush in full bloom." Set this bad boy up the living room, so you can still make out hints of it in the bedroom.

5. Wild Veil Perfume Woods Fixative Balm Woods - Natural Perfume Fixative $12 | Wild Veil Perfume See on Wild Veil Perfume Rose recommends checking out Wild Veil Perfume, a company that hand makes perfumes out of natural ingredients. This fixative balm is made out of beeswax, which is right in line with Cap's earthy vibe, and can serve as a primer to other colognes and perfumes.

6. Bath & Body Works Mahogany Teakwood Candle Mahogany Teakwood $24.50 | Bath & Body Works See on Bath & Body Works "Dark oak" and "frosted lavender," on top of mahogany and teakwood? Sounds like a total Capricorn dream if you ask me. This sultry candle will make your whole house smell like woodsy perfection.

7. Smith's Rosebud Salve Smith's Rosebud Salve $7 | Ulta See on Ulta This classic salve can be used as a lip balm, highlighter, or eyebrow pomade. Useful, earthy, and delightful — just like Cap. Plus, rose oil is an aphrodisiac. You can't go wrong.

8. Herbivore Jasmine Body Oil Jasmine Body Oil $26 | Herbivore See on Herbivore According to a 2015 study of "perfume ingredients with aphrodisiac potential," jasmine came in on top (along with vanilla and musk). This Herbivore body oil is versatile and has an "intoxicating floral scent." Swoon.

9. Spoken Flames Focused Candle Focused $34 | Spoken Flames See on Spoken Flames Not only does this candle have "grounding notes of vanilla and sandalwood," but it also has a crackling wick. This is just what you need to get warm and cozy with a Capricorn.

10. P.F. Candle Co Room Spray P.F. Candle Co. Room Spray $18 | Urban Outfitters See on Urban Outfitters Like Rose said, Capricorn's fragrance preferences are pretty low-key. Nothing says subtle like a little spritz of room spray, and this one smells like patchouli, rose, sandalwood, oud, and musk.

11. Ouai Rose Hair & Body Oil Ouai Rose Hair & Body Oil $32 | Sephora See on Sephora This yummy hair and body oil is good for all hair types and hydrates skin like no other. If you want to spoil yourself and seduce your Cap partner, get into it.