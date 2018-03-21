When you think about proposals, you likely imagine the big moment when it actually happens. I’m talking about the knee, the ring, and all the happy tears. But what about the moment that comes before it, when he actually makes the decision to pop the question? What does that private, but equally special, moment look like? What was the thing that finally made it click that their current partner was "the one"? It turns out I'm not the only one who's curious about this romantic tipping point, as dozens of men reveal why they proposed on Reddit.

While the stereotype that men are afraid of commitment and marriage persists, the stories they share here about knowing they've found the one may just change your mind entirely. For some, there is a big life-changing moment that makes them finally realize it's time to tie the knot, while for others it's more of a gradual process of realizing their parter was their perfect fit and they didn't want them to slip away. So grab some Kleenex, because what these fellas had to say about the women they love and went on to marry is going to melt your heart and maybe even make you bust a tear.

For Some It Was The Little Things Giphy When I was giving her some mail and it struck me as strange that it didn’t say "Mrs." — Romnonaldao Not to sound sappy and etc, but she really inspired me to step outside my comfort zone and live life to the fullest. She's incredibly brave and confident, and she always brings positive energy and an infectious attitude to those around her. It didn't take me long to figure out what I wanted to do next! — rexx1 When we got in our first big fight a few months in and times got tough. Instead of considering leaving, I knew I needed to work things out so I could marry her. Proposed a few months later. —TheGreatK

For Others, It Was A Big, Life-Altering Moment Giphy I had only been divorced for about six months. My new girlfriend and I were very happy together, and had talked about being fine with dating but maybe getting married "someday." The day she was diagnosed with breast cancer, it changed my perception about what "someday" means. I proposed in the parking lot where I went to meet her after her appointment. She has been through chemo and a double mastectomy, and is on her way to recovery. Couldn't be happier. — LaBradence After her Grandfather died. We'd been together for about 4-5 years at that point, and when her grandfather died? It shook her entire family. He was like a patriarch to them, and the nicest most willie-Nelson esque man I ever met. And my girlfriend was very close to him. I came with her to the funeral, which I had never done before. There were so many people who knew this man from family to a whole biker group to several Navy men (as he served in the Navy long ago) I was crying damn near the whole time. It was impossible not to. This man meant so much to everyone and my girlfriend was absolutely devastated. Somewhere in the service, another family member came up to speak and quoted something he'd often say. "if you love someone. Tell them. If you have business to take care of. Take care of it. If there's something that's important to you. Cherish it. Because you don't want to live and regret never doing what you needed to do sooner." And that was it. That was the moment I realized how important she was to me. How much I wanted to be a part of her life from here on out. How f*cking much I love her and still do to this day just as much as I ever did. — Mute_Moth We had been dating for 5 years and it was going great. Then one day, last year, a pretty shitty thing happened to both of us that was mostly out of our control. She responded to the situation with a level tact, logic, and empathy that was amazing. I had known she was right for me in good times but after that I knew she would be a great partner in bad times as well. — zdwolfe

When She Let Him Know The Time Was Right Giphy When she started bugging me about it and the thought made me happy. — booziwan I was kindly informed by my lovely wife (girlfriend at the time) that it was time I propose to her. I obliged. — AceFahrenheit