The wizarding world is smaller than anyone realizes. References to Rowling's world of Harry Potter keep cropping up in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, making the movies chock full of in-house references and easter eggs for fans to spot. This latest Fantastic Beasts film bring the action back to the UK and Europe, making the story even more reference-heavy than the first one. There are tons of small references here and there throughout the film fans will doubtlessly dig up on the DVD. But there are at least twelve significant Harry Potter easter eggs in Fantastic Beasts 2 every fan should know. Warning: Spoilers for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald follow.

Of course, probably the biggest easter egg is the main spoiler from the film: The reveal of a new Dumbledore relative threw fans into confusion, wondering if the history in Potter was anything close to the truth of the past. Most wonder if Grindelwald isn't pulling a fast one, and by the next movie, everything will be undone again.

But these easter eggs listed below are references that cannot be undone, for good or for ill. Here's a rundown of the full dozen Potter easter eggs spotted in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Thestrals Drive Grindelwald's Stagecoach Warner Brothers One of the magical beasts from Harry Potter who haven't had a significant role in a film called Fantastic Beasts, the thestrals pulling the carriage in the opening sequence where Grindelwald escapes was a welcome sight.

Torquil Travers Warner Brothers One of the Sacred 28 pureblood Wizarding families, the Travers were followers of Voldemort in Potter's day. Good to know in Grindelwald's time, Torquil was on the side of Dumbledore.

Vinda Rosier Warner Brothers Another of the Sacred 28, Vinda Rosier openly talks of muggle extermination. Her descendants will follow her example. Druella is mother to Bellatrix and Narcissa. Evan is an early Death Eater. Felix is a Slytherin prefect in Harry's time.

The Lestrange Family Warner Brothers Unlike descendant Rodolphus Lestrange and wife Bellatrix, it turns out not all Lestranges are into the whole pureblood phenomenon. Leta sacrifices herself to save her friends from Grindelwald.

Nagini's History Warner Brothers This was definitely the snake Potter fans know and hate who poor Nagini turned into. Interesting she is so anti-Grindelwald now when she will be so pro-Voldemort later on.

DADA Class Warner Brothers Did you miss Boggart lessons in the DADA classroom? Thankfully Dumbledore is leading those lessons in 1927, just like Lupin will in 1993.

Young McGonagall Warner Brothers This is a timeline error, since McGonagall is supposed to be 70 in 1990, and therefore wouldn't have been the Head of Gryffindor in 1927. She wouldn't even have been a first-year student yet!

The First Dumbledore/Grindelwald Duel Warner Brothers Ever wonder why someone's spell went haywire and hit Ariana? My money's on Dumbledore tried to attack Grindelwald, and the blood pact they made never to attack each other bounced it back and killed his sister.

The Mirror of Esired Warner Brothers If Dumbledore sees Grindelwald in the mirror every time he looks in it, no wonder he covered it up so fast for Harry in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.

Nicolas Flamel Warner Brothers Speaking of the Sorcerer's Stone, it actually shows up in this movie, when Jacob discovers the "safe house in Paris" is Flamel's own home.

The WWII Parable Aspects of Grindelwald's Rise Warner Brothers When Harry reads about the Grindelwald/Dumbledore duel in 1945 on the chocolate frog card, readers understand it's a parable for World War II. That being said, I doubt anyone expected the London Blitz to turn up.