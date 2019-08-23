12 Easy On-Trend Travel Essentials From Walmart.com For Your Next Fall Getaway
There's a lot to look forward to when fall rolls around — cooler temps, your favorite layering staples, and best of all? Fall weekend getaways. Those quick trips make the most of what autumn has to offer, and they're a staple of the season. We're here to help you prep for yours by sharing the must-have on-trend travel essentials from Walmart.com for you to snag ASAP.
Whether your fall weekend trips are booked or are still in planning mode, these necessities will guide you along when you start to pack. We've found the most affordable carry-on luggage sets, the best shoes for getting through airport security in breeze, the cutest hands-free bags that won't get in your way, and everything in between from Walmart.com. Get ready for the best fall weekend trip ever. Read on, and happy travels!
An Essential Carry-On Set
When you've got a quick weekend trip planned, all you really need are your carry-on and personal item. This set combines them both at a super reasonable price.
A Wrap Sweater For Cozy Travel
Whether you're on a cold plane or just want to curl up for the extra-long car ride, this wrap sweater makes the best travel companion.
Go Hands-Free With This Cute Crossbody
It's easy to get bogged down with bags when traveling. Opt for this crossbody that holds just what you need while keeping your hands free.
Make It Through Airport Security In A Breeze With These Kicks
Sneakers that are easy to get on and off are a must when traveling. Whether you have to get in and out of these during the airport's security checkpoint or just want to kick your shoes off while road tripping, this comfy pair is worth a try.
Throw It All In This Backpack And Go
Backpacks aren't just for school anymore. They make packing for a quick trip a breeze, and this one has enough compartments for all your toiletries.
A Perfect Hoodie That's Still Stylish
If you want to be comfortable and stylish while traveling, this lace-up hoodie is the perfect combination of stylish and low-key.
Swap Your Travel Leggings For These Pants
We know leggings are a go-to for travel, but these pants make for an on-trend, polished swap that's just as comfortable.
Get Your Toiletries Together With This Cute Case
Toiletries and other small items like jewelry can be the trickiest to pack when traveling. This case organizes all of it in waterproof (for spills!) pockets with a hanger for easy access.
If You're Committed To Leggings, Try This Pair Instead
Jeans may not be the easiest to travel in, but a soft jegging like this pair embraces the comfort of leggings with the style-factor of skinny jeans.
Upgrade Your Travel Tee With This Trendy Option
Loose tees are a life saver when traveling. Instead of a classic white tee, go for a style that can take you from plane to dinner plans, like this edgy print-mixing style.
A Pair Of Slides For All Your Vacay Activities
If you want a pair of travel shoes that are bit more stylish than your go-to flip-flops, these slides are just as easy to slip on (and a super-cute option to wear all weekend long).
Try The Trend With This Convenient Belt Bag
Belt bags are a trend that's going to be sticking around for a while, and luckily, they're perfect for traveling. They hold all your essentials without being as cumbersome as a traditional purse.
Elite Daily may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Elite Daily's editorial and sales departments. This article reflects price at publication and may change.