12 Easter Eggs In 'Mary Poppins Returns' That Will Make You Feel Like A Kid Again

The Disney universe may only have taken the plunge into the world of sequels with the arrival of Mary Poppins Returns, but the company that owns the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Lucasfilm has learned a thing or two about planting callbacks into a film, and how important it is to fans to find them all. The world of Number 17, Cherry Tree Lane may have changed in the 20 years between Mary Poppins' visits, but these easter eggs in Mary Poppins Returns prove nothing really ever changes, children just grow older.

The biggest callbacks, of course, are the castings. Julie Andrews declined to take a cameo, she felt Emily Blunt shouldn't have to deal with the comparisons. But Dick Van Dyke is still there, as is the original Jane Banks. In the new film, grown-up Jane is played by Emily Mortimer. But Karen Dotrice, who played the original version back in 1964, also appears in the new movie. Keep an eye out for her, she plays an "Elegant Lady." Mary Poppins would be very pleased with how she turned out.

So where have you seen these characters before? Or why does that prop seem so familiar? Let's run down all the callbacks and easter eggs tucked away in Mary Poppins Returns.

The Bird Lady At St. Paul's Disney The film opens with a camera shot over St. Paul's Cathedral. The Bird Lady is sitting in the same spot as she did in the original movie.

Admiral Boom & Mr. Binnacle Alon Gvirtsman on YouTube The Banks' eccentric neighbors are still making the house shake on the regular at 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Ellen The Housemaid Disney Julie Walters plays the housemaid, Ellen. Fans will remember her from the first film as the one who answered to Mrs. Brill.

Annabel & John Banks Disney The children's names are pulled from the book sequels Mary Poppins Comes Back, and Mary Poppins Opens The Door. In the first, Jane and Michael gain twin siblings, John and Barbara. In the second, Annabel is born.

Miss Lark & Willoughby Giphy In the Mary Poppins book, Miss Lark has two dogs, Andrew and Willoughby. In the original film, Miss Lark only had Andrew. In the new movie, a new Miss Lark has Willoughby.

The Snowglobe moviescenes4u on YouTube While rummaging in the attic, Michael finds the snowglobe of St. Paul's from "Feed The Birds."

The Kite moviescenes4u on YouTube Michael also finds the kite from "Let's Go Fly A Kite," with the "proper tail" of his mother's "Vote For Women" sash still attached.

The Royal Doulton Bowl Flicks And The City Clips on YouTube The broken Royal Doulton Bowl is from Mary Poppins Comes Back, including the nightmare ending. In the original, it's Jane who breaks it, and Mary must rescue.

The Cartoon Penguins Jalen Moran on YouTube The cartoon penguin backup dancers from the first Mary Poppins movie apparently moonlight at the Royal Doulton Music Hall.

Topsy Turvey Disney In Mary Poppins Comes Back, Topsy Tartlet was a maid who married Arthur Turvy, a man whose life turns upside down every second Wednesday. In the new film, she's Mary's cousin, reminiscent of Mary's uncle in the original movie, who held tea parties on the ceiling.

Mr. Dawes Jr. Played By Navckid Keyd Disney In the original film, Dick Van Dyke played Mr. Dawes Sr. He was credited as Navckid Keyd. In the new film, Van Dyke plays Mr. Dawes Jr. The credits once again say he's played by Navckid Keyd.